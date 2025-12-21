Moose No Match for Rockford Saturday

Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (14-11-2-0) lost a second consecutive game on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre, dropping a 7-3 decision to the Rockford IceHogs (12-13-2-1).

The first period was busy, with a combined five goals between the two sides. Rockford opened the scoring 28 seconds into the contest, as Brett Seney found the back of the net with a point shot. The Moose needed less than three minutes to find an equalizer on an early power play. Samuel Fagemo picked the top corner over the glove of Laurent Brossoit to tie the game. With the Moose on the man-advantage once more, Joey Anderson stole the puck in the neutral zone and raced forward on a breakaway. Anderson beat Thomas Milic to restore the IceHogs' lead. Danny Zhilkin squeezed a shot through Brossiot's five-hole at 12:24 to level the score at 2-2, but Samuel Savoie added a power play marker to give Rockford a 3-2 lead as the frame neared its conclusion.

Special teams continued to play their role in the second. David Gustafsson brought the game to a 3-3 tie at the 2:31 mark, banging home a rebound two seconds into a Moose power play. That scoreline held only briefly, however. Seney scored his second goal of the game 45 seconds later, once again giving the IceHogs the lead. Ryan Gangier provided some cushion for Rockford at 10:09, pressing the IceHogs lead to 5-3. Brossoit stopped 17 shots in the second period to hold the visitors' advantage. Domenic DiVincentiis, who took over in the Moose goal at the start of the frame, made six stops.

The Rockford power play continued to pour it on in the third. Rem Pitlick added a marker 12:52 into the period, and Joey Anderson potted the IceHogs' third power play goal of the contest, putting his side up 7-3. Brossoit made 40 saves for Rockford, and DiVincentiis turned away 17.

Quotable

Moose forward Phil Di Giuseppe (click for full interview)

"We'll be hungry. That was a weird game, but we need that win tomorrow. That's all we're focused on."

Statbook

David Gustafsson extended his point streak to three games (1G, 1A)

Ethan Frisch is on a two-game point streak (2A)

Danny Zhilkin recorded his 11th point (6G, 5A) of the season, a new career high

Four Moose had five shots on goal

