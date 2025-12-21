Slow Start Dooms Admirals
Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Cedar Park, TX- The Texas Stars jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead and held off the Milwaukee Admirals, winning 5-2 Saturday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Milwaukee has now lost eight straight games.
Trailing 4-0 in the third period, Admirals forward Kalan Lind scored his first American Hockey League goal at 3:28 of the third period. Lind's slap shot was assisted by Kevin Gravel and Andrew Gibson.
The Admirals added another at 12:01 of the third period when Daniel Carr slapped in a rebound for his 11th goal of the season. Gibson and Gravel assisted on that goal as well.
Texas roared out of the gate to begin the contest, outshooting the Admirals 14-3 and scoring three goals. The first came on the power play at 2:36 from Arttu Hyry. Defenseman Gavin White made it 2-0 with a shot from the blue line at 9:19 and Cross Hanas shot from the left circle to score at 10:11 of the first stanza.
Stars forward Cameron Hughes deposited a rebound into the net at 5:24 of the second frame to give Texas a 4-0 lead.
Jack Becker added an empty net goal at 19:33 of the third period to close the scoring.
Milwaukee is off for a week. The Admirals return to Historic UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to host the Grand Rapids Griffins Sat., Dec. 27.
