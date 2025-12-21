Wolf Pack Fall in Shootout to Phantoms

Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack battled back to earn a point on Saturday night against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Despite their efforts, the Wolf Pack came up short in a 2-1 shootout loss.

The Wolf Pack and Phantoms traded chances in the opening frame, but each goaltender was up to the task. Spencer Martin made eleven saves in net for the Wolf Pack, while Carson Bjarnason turned aside eight bids.

The Phantoms went to the power play early in the second period when Bryce McConnell-Barker was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct. On the power play, Cooper Marody fed Lane Pederson in the left-wing circle. The veteran settled the puck and beat Martin by the right pad at 2:11 to break the ice.

The goal was Pederson's eighth of the season.

Daniel Walcott tied the game with his first goal as a member of the Wolf Pack at 8:29 of the third period. Casey Fitzgerald blasted a shot from the right-wing point that Walcott tipped. The puck trickled through Bjarnason and rolled over the line to make it 1-1.

Late in the third period, the Wolf Pack went to the power play when Ty Murchison was whistled for roughing. They were unable to convert, however, sending the sides to overtime.

In the extra session, the Phantoms outshot the Wolf Pack 3-2, but neither side was able to find the deciding tally.

For the first time this season, the Wolf Pack went to a shootout.

In the opening round, Tucker Robertson put the Phantoms on the board with a backhand bid that beat Martin, then Brett Berard was denied. Neither side lit the lamp in the middle round, then Anthony Richard was stopped to kick off the third round.

Brendan Brisson kept the shootout alive in the bottom half of the third, beating Bjarnason to force a fourth round.

Marody put the Phantoms back on top in the first half, then Bjarnason denied Dylan Roobroeck to cement the extra point for the Phantoms.

The Wolf Pack return to action on Saturday, Dec. 27, when they visit the Bridgeport Islanders. The puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Dec. 31 when the Islanders come to town. The puck drop is set for 3:30 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 3:15 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2025

