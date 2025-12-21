Pinelli Sends 30,164 Stuffed Animals Flying in 2-0 Win against Rocket

Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Laval Rocket (17-10-0-1) 2-0 in front of 16,248 fans on Saturday night at Rocket Arena. The 30,164 stuffed animals thrown during the team's Teddy Bear Toss powered by NOPEC sets a new franchise high while the 16,248 fans in attendance are the most at a regular season Monsters game at Rocket Arena since 2019. With the win, the Monsters are now 12-9-3-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Luca Pinelli sent the stuffed animals flying with his power-play goal at 15:26 of the opening frame assisted by Jordan Dumais and Owen Sillinger sending the Monsters to the first intermission leading 1-0. Following a scoreless second period, Roman Ahcan put away an unassisted empty-net tally at 19:53 bringing the final score to 2-0.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 18 saves for the win while Laval's Samuel Montembeault made 27 saves in defeat.

The Monsters hit the road to visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday, December 21, at 4:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 1 - - 2

LAV 0 0 0 - - 0

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 29 1/4 3/3 11 min / 4 inf

LAV 18 0/3 3/4 13 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov W 18 0 7-7-2

LAV Montembeault L 27 1 0-2-0

Cleveland Record: 12-9-3-1, 5th North Division

Laval Record: 17-10-0-1, 1st North Division







