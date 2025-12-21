Pinelli Sends 30,164 Stuffed Animals Flying in 2-0 Win against Rocket
Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Laval Rocket (17-10-0-1) 2-0 in front of 16,248 fans on Saturday night at Rocket Arena. The 30,164 stuffed animals thrown during the team's Teddy Bear Toss powered by NOPEC sets a new franchise high while the 16,248 fans in attendance are the most at a regular season Monsters game at Rocket Arena since 2019. With the win, the Monsters are now 12-9-3-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Luca Pinelli sent the stuffed animals flying with his power-play goal at 15:26 of the opening frame assisted by Jordan Dumais and Owen Sillinger sending the Monsters to the first intermission leading 1-0. Following a scoreless second period, Roman Ahcan put away an unassisted empty-net tally at 19:53 bringing the final score to 2-0.
Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 18 saves for the win while Laval's Samuel Montembeault made 27 saves in defeat.
The Monsters hit the road to visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday, December 21, at 4:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 1 - - 2
LAV 0 0 0 - - 0
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 29 1/4 3/3 11 min / 4 inf
LAV 18 0/3 3/4 13 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Fedotov W 18 0 7-7-2
LAV Montembeault L 27 1 0-2-0
Cleveland Record: 12-9-3-1, 5th North Division
Laval Record: 17-10-0-1, 1st North Division
