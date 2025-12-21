Wolves Earn Point with 1-0 Loss to Wild in Shootout
Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, IL -The Chicago Wolves extended their points streak to six games with a 1-0 loss to the Iowa Wild in a shootout Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
The Wolves were unable to solve Wild goaltender Riley Mercer, who made 26 saves in his American Hockey League debut. Caedan Bankier scored the winner in the shootout for Iowa, which snapped a two-game losing skid.
Neither team could find the back of the net during regulation and overtime and Bankier ended it in the shootout.
Cayden Primeau (24 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Mercer earned the win for the Wild.
The Wolves dropped to 13-7-3-3 on the season while the Wild improved to 8-20-0-1.
Up next: The Wolves travel to Iowa to face the Wild on Dec. 27 (6 p.m.).
