Canucks Fall 3-0 to the San Diego Gulls

Published on December 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks had a quick turnaround, hitting the ice just 24 hours later to take on the San Diego Gulls. Jiří Patera got the start in the Canucks' crease, continuing the rotation with tandem partner Nikita Tolopilo, while Calle Clang manned the net for San Diego. Cooper Walker moved onto the right wing alongside Sheldon Dries and Justin Mueller, while Jackson Kunz slotted in on the left wing of Jujhar Khaira. There were no changes on the blue line from the night before, and the Canucks were set to go.

It was a tight battle from the opening puck drop. The Gulls controlled much of the first period, nearly doubling Abbotsford in scoring chances, but Patera was sharp early to keep the game scoreless. At the other end, the chances the Canucks did generate were turned aside by Clang, making it a goaltenders' duel through twenty minutes.

The Canucks came out with a burst of energy to start the second period, but Clang continued to frustrate them. Patera once again stole the show, coming up with several highlight-reel saves to deny San Diego's mounting pressure. With the Gulls piling up shots, it was only a matter of time before one would break through.

That moment came 12 minutes into the third period, when San Diego opened the scoring on the power play. Tim Washe jammed a loose puck over the goal line for what proved to be the game's first goal. Abbotsford struggled to generate offense throughout the night, and despite a few power-play opportunities, the Gulls did an excellent job of keeping the Canucks to the outside and away from prime shooting areas.

San Diego continued to apply pressure, and around the eight-minute mark of the third, Judd Caufield extended the lead with a backhand finish on a breakaway. Abbotsford pulled Patera with just over two minutes remaining, but the Gulls capitalized once more, as Sam Colangelo found the empty net to make it a three-goal game.

The Canucks couldn't solve Clang in this one, falling 3-0 to the San Diego Gulls.







