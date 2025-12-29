Belleville Sens Head into the Holidays on Four-Game Point Streak

BELLEVILLE, ON - As has been the case in recent seasons, the Belleville Senators were one of the first two teams back to work after the holiday break. The Sens visited the Toronto Marlies (AHL Affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) for the annual Boxing Day Classic, dropping a tight 3-2 decision on the day after Christmas, then walloped the Utica Comets (AHL Affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) 7-0 back at CAA Arena a couple of afternoons later.

The Sunday win helps the Sens to stay in the thick of the tight battle for seeding in the North Division, with more big games coming up on New Year's Eve and into 2026.

Friday, December 26, 2025: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Toronto Marlies - 3

The Belleville Senators made a thrilling return from the short holiday break in a near-comeback defeat to the Toronto Marlies at Scotiabank Arena. Garrett Pilon scored early in the game, before the Marlies stormed back to take the lead, and a goal in the final minute by Wyatt Bongiovanni wasn't enough to make up the deficit in the 3-2 loss. Hunter Shepard stopped 30 of 33 shots against.Ã¯Â»Â¿

Sunday, December 28, 2025: Belleville Senators - 7 vs Utica Comets - 0

The Belleville Senators seem to be finding some home ice advantage as they move into the middle of the 2025-26 American Hockey League season. After knocking off the rival Toronto Marlies 8-4 at home just before the holiday break, the Sens played their first home game after Christmas last Sunday and walloped the Utica Comets 7-0. Oskar Pettersson led the way with a hat-trick, while rookie forward Landen Hookey recorded his first multi-goal game, scoring twice. Arthur Kaliyev added his league-leading 20th goal overall (11th on the power play), and Olle Lycksell also tallied for Belleville. Mads Sogaard recorded his third career AHL shutout, turning aside all 31 shots he faced.

Recent Transactions

Dec.23/25: #15 Olle Lycksell (F) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.27/25: #48 Dennis Gilbert (D) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.27/25: #13 Xavier Bourgault (F) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.28/25: #48 Dennis Gilbert (D) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.28/25: #13 Xavier Bourgault (F) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.39/25: #30 Hunter Shepard (G) - DELETED - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Statistical Leaders

Points: 33 (T-2nd in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F) - 20 G + 13 A

Goals: 20 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Assists: 20 (T-6th in AHL)

#10 Phil Daoust (C)

Power Play Goals: 11 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Plus/Minus: +5

#44 Djibril Toure

Penalty Minutes: 65 (T-8th in AHL)

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 3.16

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Save Percentage: .905

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Wins: 5

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Shutouts: 1

#31 Jackson Parsons (G)

#40 Mads Sogaard (G)

This Week

The Sens wave goodbye to 2025 on Wednesday, December 31, when they host the rival Laval Rocket (AHL Affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) for a 3:00 p.m. start. Limited tickets in sections 108, 109, and 110 are available for $15 but are going fast. It's also a Winning Wednesday, so if the Sens win, fans in attendance receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. Then, start the new year on January 3, 2026, at the Sens' annual Women in Sports Night, when Belleville hosts the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL Affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers). You can follow all the action by listening on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network, or watching along on AHL TV on FloHockey.

