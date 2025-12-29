Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Rafael Harvey-Pinard Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 28, 2025.

Harvey-Pinard totaled two goals and two assists in two games during a shortened holiday week, helping the Penguins remain in first place in the Atlantic Division.

On Saturday evening, Harvey-Pinard picked up an assist during a five-goal first period as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton defeated Hershey, 5-2. Then on Sunday, he scored twice, set up the tying goal and registered a game-high seven shots on goal in the Penguins' 4-3 shootout loss at Lehigh Valley.

Harvey-Pinard has seven goals, seven assists and a team-best plus-12 rating in 29 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, his first in the Pittsburgh organization after signing as a free agent on July 2, 2025. In 214 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Laval, the native of Jonquiere, Que., has notched 58 goals and 82 assists for 140 points.

Originally a seventh-round pick by Montreal in the 2019 NHL Draft, Harvey-Pinard has recorded 17 goals and 14 assists in 84 career NHL contests, all with the Canadiens.







