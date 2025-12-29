Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Rafael Harvey-Pinard Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
Published on December 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 28, 2025.
Harvey-Pinard totaled two goals and two assists in two games during a shortened holiday week, helping the Penguins remain in first place in the Atlantic Division.
On Saturday evening, Harvey-Pinard picked up an assist during a five-goal first period as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton defeated Hershey, 5-2. Then on Sunday, he scored twice, set up the tying goal and registered a game-high seven shots on goal in the Penguins' 4-3 shootout loss at Lehigh Valley.
Harvey-Pinard has seven goals, seven assists and a team-best plus-12 rating in 29 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, his first in the Pittsburgh organization after signing as a free agent on July 2, 2025. In 214 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Laval, the native of Jonquiere, Que., has notched 58 goals and 82 assists for 140 points.
Originally a seventh-round pick by Montreal in the 2019 NHL Draft, Harvey-Pinard has recorded 17 goals and 14 assists in 84 career NHL contests, all with the Canadiens.
American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2025
- Belleville Sens Head into the Holidays on Four-Game Point Streak - Belleville Senators
- Annual Teddy Bear Toss Is Tuesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Juuso Välimäki Assigned to Tucson After Clearing Waivers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens Offer $15 North End Tickets for New Year's Eve Matinee - Belleville Senators
- Hartford Wolf Pack Loan D Cooper Moore to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Mammoth Recall Villalta from Tucson, Roadrunners Recall Wells from Grizzlies - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rafaël Harvey-Pinard Named AHL Player of the Week - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Rafael Harvey-Pinard Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 13 - Ontario Reign
- Rizzo to Phantoms, Perets to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Checkers, Game 30 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Return from Holidays with Big Promotions, Giveaways and Specialty Jerseys - Cleveland Monsters
- Silver Knights Scorch Firebirds, 6-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Clang, Gulls Blank Abbotsford Again - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Fall 3-0 to the San Diego Gulls - Abbotsford Canucks
- Firebirds Fall to Silver Knights in Henderson, 6-3 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.