Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 13

Published on December 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, Dec. 30 at Henderson | 7 p.m. (PST)

Wednesday, Dec. 31 vs. San Jose | 6 p.m. (PST)

Saturday, Jan. 4 vs. Coachella Valley | 6 p.m. (PST)

Sunday, Jan. 5 vs. Iowa | 3 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, Dec. 27

ONT (3) at SJ (0)

Isaiah Saville made 32 saves for his second shutout in his last three starts as Andre Lee scored his team leading 12th of the year in his 200th professional game. Glenn Gawdin assisted on Lee's goal early into the third period making it 2-0 stretching bis point streak to seven-games in his 100th game with Ontario. Aatu Jämsen snapped a 15-game goal less drought late in the first giving Ontario a 1-0 lead. Nikita Alexandrov scored his seventh of the campaign on an empty net with 93 seconds to play.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Colorado Eagles (26GP, 19-6-0-1, 39pts, 0.750%)

2. Ontario Reign (28GP, 17-9-1-1, 36pts, 0.643%)

3. San Jose Barracuda (29GP, 17-10-1-1, 36pts, 0.621%)

4. Calgary Wranglers (32GP, 14-11-6-1, 35pts, 0.547%)

5. Coachella Valley Firebirds (28GP, 15-9-4-0, 34pts, 0.607%)

6. San Diego Gulls (28GP, 13-8-6-1, 33pts, 0.589%)

7. Henderson Silver Knights (27GP, 14-10-3-0, 31pts, 0.574%)

8. Bakersfield Condors (28GP, 13-10-5-0, 31pts, 0.554%)

9. Tucson Roadrunners (28GP, 12-12-4-0, 28pts, 0.500%)

10. Abbotsford Canucks (30GP, 8-16-3-3, 22pts, 0.367%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

December 26: Tim Rego recalled from loan assignment from Greenville.

Parker Berge recalled from loan assignment from Greenville.

December 22: Joe Hicketts loaned to Canadian National Team for Spengler Cup.

December 19: Keaton Mastrodonato recalled from loan assignment from Greenville.

December 16: Pheonix Copley recalled from loan assignment by LA.

Mattias Sholl recalled from loan assignment from Greenville.

RECENT MILESTONES

#21 Glenn Gawdin skated in his 100th game for Ontario on 12/27.

#26 Andre Lee played in his 200th pro game on 12/27.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov recorded his 150th career AHL point on 12/27.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#21 Glenn Gawdin is nine games shy of 450 pro games.

#34 Taylor Ward is one goal shy of tying his single season career high.

#37 Jacob Doty is three games shy of 200 with Ontario.

#58 Samuel Bolduc is 10 games shy of 300 pro games.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov is three assists shy of 100 pro assists and three games shy of 200 AHL games.

AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS

#8 Martin Chromiak is tied for fifth with five power-play goals and tied for eighth with 11 goals.

#17 Kenny Connors is tied for first among rookies at +15 which is tied for seventh among all skaters.

#21 Glenn Gawdin is tied for 10th with 16 assists.

#26 Andre Lee is tied for fifth with five power-play goals, tied for seventh with 12 goals, and tied for ninth with 24 points.

#34 Taylor Ward is tied for eighth with 11 goals.

#49 Isaiah Saville is tied for seventh among goaltenders with two shutouts.

#78 Jared Wright is tied for first among rookies at +15 which is tied for seventh among all skaters.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#1 Erik Portillo (5-1-1, 2.26, .915) was injured on 11/12 and has missed 14 straight games.

#7 Kyle Burroughs (18GP, 1-6-7, +8, 10PIMS) has played in 18 games since making his debut on Nov. 4 as the Reign are 11-6-0-1 with him in the lineup. He has been an even or plus rating in 12 straight games.

#8 Martin Chromiak (28GP, 11-9-20, +3, 8PIMS) has three goals in his last four games and has 16 points (8G, 8A) in his last 16 games. He is tied for the team lead with eight power-play points (5G, 3A) The Reign are 9-3-0-1 when he records a point.

#10 Otto Salin (17GP, 1-0-1, -2, 16PIMS) played Saturday after being a healthy scratch the previous two games after skating in nine of the previous 10 games.

#12 Tim Rego (3GP, 0-0-0, +2, 2PIMS)

#13 Koehn Ziemmer (20GP, 2-6-8, +5, 9PIMS) has four points (1G, 3A) in his last nine games and has appeared in 17 of the last 18 games.

#17 Kenny Connors (28GP, 6-9-15, +15, 17PIMS) is pointless in his last six games after a three-game point streak.

#19 Kiril Kirsanov (25GP, 3-2-5, +3, 4PIMS) has three goals in his last six games.

#21 Glenn Gawdin (28GP, 6-16-22, 0, 39PIMS) has a seven-game point streak (3G, 6A) and has 16 points (5G, 11A) in his last 17 games. He is tied for the team lead with five multi-point games and the Reign are 11-5-0-1 when he records a point.

#22 Kaleb Lawrence (2GP, 0-1-1, +2, 0PIMS) has missed 26 straight games with an injury.

#24 Angus Booth (18GP, 1-5-6, +4, 10PIMS) has four assists in his last eight games. He has appeared in 16 straight games after missing 10 of the first 12 with an injury.

#26 Andre Lee (28GP, 12-12-24, +7, 24PIMS) has four goals and an assist in his last four games and has 17 points (9G, 8A) in his last 17 games. He is tied for the team lead with eight power-play points (5G, 3A) and five multi-point games. Ontario is 14-2-1-1 when he records a point.

#27 Joe Hicketts (27GP, 3-9-12, -6, 25PIMS) is the only Reign defensemen to have appeared in every game this season.

#33 Mattias Sholl (1GP, 0-1-0, 4.05, .840) made his AHL debut on Sunday making 21 saves on 25 shots suffering the loss.

#34 Taylor Ward (28GP, 11-7-18, -2, 21PIMS) has eight points (4G, 4A) in his last 13 games. The Reign are 9-1-0 when he scores a goal and 12-1-0 when he records a point.

#37 Jacob Doty (10GP, 0-1-1, +2, 33PIMS) has played in two straight games after missing the previous 16 with an injury. He leads the team with three fighting majors.

#45 Jack Millar (13GP, 0-2-2, +2, 7PIMS) has missed 15 straight games with an injury.

#46 Kenta Isogai (6GP, 0-0-0, 0, 2PIMS) has played in four straight games.

#47 Jack Hughes (23GP, 2-5-7, +1, 16PIMS) has two points (2G, 2A) in his last four games.

#49 Isaiah Saville (7GP, 5-1-1, 1.91, .914) picked up his third career shutout Saturday making 32 saves, his second shutout in his last three games. He has started four of the last five games.

#55 Jakub Dvořák (20GP, 2-1-3, +10, 19PIMS) registered his first pro fighting major on Saturday and has played seven straight games.

#58 Samuel Bolduc (27GP, 4-9-13, +3, 14PIMS) has seven assists in his last 11 games and has been an even or plus rating in nine straight games.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov (27GP, 7-14-21, -11, 10PIMS) has seven points (4G, 3A) in nine games for Ontario and has a four-game point streak (1G, 3A).

#71 Francesco Pinelli (23GP, 4-8-12, +4, 14PIMS) has missed three straight games with an injury.

#78 Jared Wright (28GP, 6-6-12, +15, 7PIMS) has six points (1G, 5A) in his last eight games.

#81 Cole Guttman (26GP, 5-11-16, +3, 29PIMS) is coming off a two suspension for an illegal check to the head on 12/20 vs. San Jose. He has a point in eight of his last 10 games (3G, 6A).

#86 Aatu Jämsen (28GP, 5-4-9, -7, 18PIMS) snapped a 15-game goal less drought on Saturday.

TEAM NOTES

RECORD: (17-9-1-1)

HOME: (9-3-1-1)

AWAY: (8-6-0-0)

GOALS FOR: 9th (93, 3.32)

GOALS AGAINST: 10th (78, 2.79)

SHOTS FOR: 29th (25.64)

SHOTS AGAINST: 6th (26.00)

POWER-PLAY: 18th (19/107, 17.8%)

PENALTY KILL: 18th (69/86, 80.2%)

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Andre Lee (12)

Assists: Glenn Gawdin (16)

Points: Andre Lee (24)

Plus/Minus: Jared Wright, Kenny Connors (+15)

PIMS: Glenn Gawdin (39)

PPGS: Andre Lee, Martin Chromiak (5)

Shots: Nikita Alexandrov (65)

Wins: Pheonix Copley (7)

GAA: Isaiah Saville (1.91)

SV%: Erik Portillo (.915)







American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.