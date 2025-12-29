Hartford Wolf Pack Loan D Cooper Moore to Bloomington Bison

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Cooper Moore to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Moore, 24, has appeared in 12 games with the Wolf Pack as a rookie this season, recording two assists. He notched his first career professional point, an assist, on Nov. 21 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The native of Greenwich, CT, signed a one-year deal with the Wolf Pack on Jun. 23. Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack, Moore skated in 163 NCAA games over five seasons with the University of North Dakota and Quinnipiac University.

Moore recorded 63 points (11 g, 52 a) during his NCAA career.

