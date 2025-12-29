Hartford Wolf Pack Loan D Cooper Moore to Bloomington Bison
Published on December 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Cooper Moore to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.
Moore, 24, has appeared in 12 games with the Wolf Pack as a rookie this season, recording two assists. He notched his first career professional point, an assist, on Nov. 21 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The native of Greenwich, CT, signed a one-year deal with the Wolf Pack on Jun. 23. Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack, Moore skated in 163 NCAA games over five seasons with the University of North Dakota and Quinnipiac University.
Moore recorded 63 points (11 g, 52 a) during his NCAA career.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.
Join the Wolf Pack for the 2025-26 season! Single game tickets are on sale now!
American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2025
- Belleville Sens Head into the Holidays on Four-Game Point Streak - Belleville Senators
- Annual Teddy Bear Toss Is Tuesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Juuso Välimäki Assigned to Tucson After Clearing Waivers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens Offer $15 North End Tickets for New Year's Eve Matinee - Belleville Senators
- Hartford Wolf Pack Loan D Cooper Moore to Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Mammoth Recall Villalta from Tucson, Roadrunners Recall Wells from Grizzlies - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rafaël Harvey-Pinard Named AHL Player of the Week - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Rafael Harvey-Pinard Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 13 - Ontario Reign
- Rizzo to Phantoms, Perets to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Checkers, Game 30 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Return from Holidays with Big Promotions, Giveaways and Specialty Jerseys - Cleveland Monsters
- Silver Knights Scorch Firebirds, 6-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Clang, Gulls Blank Abbotsford Again - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Fall 3-0 to the San Diego Gulls - Abbotsford Canucks
- Firebirds Fall to Silver Knights in Henderson, 6-3 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Hartford Wolf Pack Loan D Cooper Moore to Bloomington Bison
- Hartford Wolf Pack Recall D Case Mccarthy
- F Brett Berard Assigned to Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Down Islanders 5-2 in 'Battle of Connecticut'
- Wolf Pack Recall Forwards Sullivan Mack & Zakary Karpa from Loan to Bloomington Bison