Rafaël Harvey-Pinard Named AHL Player of the Week

Published on December 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard has been named the Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 28.

Harvey-Pinard totaled two goals and two assists for four points in two games during a shortened week coming out of the AHL's holiday break, helping Wilkes-Barre/Scranton maintain first place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

On Saturday evening, Harvey-Pinard picked up an assist during a five-goal first period as the Penguins defeated the Hershey Bears on home ice, 5-2. Then on Sunday, he factored in on all three of his team's goals against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Harvey-Pinard scored twice, set up the tying goal and registered a game-high seven shots on goal in the Penguins' 4-3 shootout loss.

Harvey-Pinard has seven goals, seven assists and a team-best plus-12 rating in 29 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, his first in the organization after signing as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 2, 2025. In 214 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and the Laval Rocket, the 26-year-old native of Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Québec has notched 58 goals and 82 assists for 140 points.

Drafted in the seventh round (201st overall) by the Montréal Canadiens in the 2019 NHL Draft, Harvey-Pinard recorded 17 goals and 14 assists in 84 career NHL contests, all with the Canadiens.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 29, against the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop for the Penguins' last game before the New Year is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

