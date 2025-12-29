Belleville Sens Offer $15 North End Tickets for New Year's Eve Matinee
Published on December 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Sens are kicking off New Year's Eve celebrations early when they host the rival Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop on Wednesday, December 31, and specially-priced $15 tickets are going fast!
Only 500 tickets are remaining in sections 108, 109, and 110, available for $15 (taxes and fees included). With a convenient 3:00 p.m. start time and a family-friendly early New Year's Eve countdown, CAA Arena is the perfect spot to start the celebrations with the whole family.
"New Year's Eve is all about getting together and creating memories, and there's no better place to do that than at the Bay of Quinte's hub of hockey, CAA Arena," said Belleville Sens Vice President of Business Operations John Mathers. "With $15 North End tickets, we're making it easy for fans to grab their friends, bring the family, and ring in 2026 with great hockey and a great atmosphere."
Tickets for the Belleville Sens New Year's Eve matinee against Laval and all home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.
