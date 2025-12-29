Annual Teddy Bear Toss Is Tuesday

Milwaukee, WI - Time for the bears to start flying!

The Admirals will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss game this Tuesday night, December 30th when they play host to the Rockford IceHogs at 6:30 pm at historic Panther Arena.

Fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals and then throw them on the ice when the Admirals score their first goal. The stuff animals will be collected and then donated to SAFE Wisconsin. SAFE (Stuffed Animals For Emergencies) is a non-profit organization that collects, cleans and donates them to children in traumatic situations.

Over the years the Admirals have collected thousands of stuffed animals during the teddy bear toss. Here is a link to download last year's Teddy Bear Toss goal, scored by Mequon native Anders Bjork: https://we.tl/t-8Vt0O7UJ15







