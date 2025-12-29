Monsters Return from Holidays with Big Promotions, Giveaways and Specialty Jerseys

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters return from the holiday break with plenty of promotions for families to catch including Barons Night on Monday, December 29, at 6:30 p.m. and Superman Night presented by GE Lighting, a Savant company on Tuesday, December 30, at 6:30 p.m. The Monsters will conclude their stretch of four games over seven days with Cleveland Rocks Night presented by Rocket on Saturday, January 3, and Fox 8 Night on the Rink on Monday, January 5, with both puck drops set for 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena.

Barons Night - Monday, December 29, at 6:30 p.m. vs. Rochester Americans

The Monsters will transform back to the Big Time Barons for the final time this season on Monday night in celebration of the American Hockey League's 90th Anniversary Celebration. The team will wear the throwback threads honoring a dominant era of Cleveland Barons hockey when future legends passed through Cleveland Arena.

The sights and sounds of Rocket Arena will bring fans down memory lane including photo displays and the revival of The Big Time Barons fight song. Joining the team for a VIP Puck Drop will be Barons' legend Bob Bailey's son, Bob Bailey Jr. Fans can still take home a piece of the Barons Collection both online and in person while supplies last through Center Ice, the official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters.

Superman Night presented by GE Lighting, a Savant company - Tuesday, December 30, at 6:30 p.m. vs. Toronto Marlies

As a special homage to the birthplace of the Man of Steel, the Monsters will host Superman Night on Tuesday with a special Superman cape giveaway for the first 2,500 kids in attendance ages 14 and under. Fans will step through Rocket Arena's red, blue and yellow curtain wall into Metropolis where they will find photo opportunities, stickers and tables from Cleveland Public Library and Siegel & Shuster Society. Local comic book artist Len Peralta will treat the crowd to a live design session throughout the game ending with a Monsters-themed masterpiece. Prior to the game, the Monsters will join Workshop for Wishes in transforming local four-year-old cancer patient Louie into Superman with visits from other superheroes and chances to join the team for special moments before he drops the puck at center ice.

On the ice, the team will channel mild mannered Clark Kent for warmups donning special suit jerseys before finding the nearest phone booth to reveal their Superman jerseys during the game. Fans will be able to bid on player Superman jerseys from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on DASH with a select group available postgame during a live auction with proceeds benefitting Lifebanc. More information on the jerseys and auction process can be found at clevelandmonsters.com/superman. Fans can shop the Superman Collection including a replica jersey, bobblehead and more while supplies last through Center Ice both online and in person.

Cleveland Rocks Night presented by Rocket - Saturday, January 3, at 7:00 p.m. vs. Charlotte Checkers

Saturday marks the return of a fan-favorite promotion celebrating the musical history of the city during Cleveland Rocks Night with Fan Designed T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 5,000 fans. Guest hosts from WMMS The Buzzard will joining the team throughout the game and fans will be treated to a special video featuring a tour of Rock Hall of Fame that Monsters players took earlier this year.

Saturday's game is another Blue Jackets Night presented by Re-Bath where the team will be seen sporting newly designed Columbus Blue Jackets themed alternate jerseys. The first 2,015 fans will be able to take home the newest Poster Giveaway from the Monsters Interskate 71 Series featuring Jake Christiansen. The former Monsters' defenseman's game worn jersey will be available for auction through DASH in celebration of the night.







