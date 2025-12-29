Silver Knights Scorch Firebirds, 6-3

Published on December 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 6-3, on Sunday evening at Lee's Family Forum.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Late in the first, Henderson's Mitch McLain scored the game's first goal on the power play. Jagger Firkus would then tie the game, 1-1, early into the second period. At the 10-minute mark of the second, a Jonas Rondbjerg goal helped the Silver Knights retake the lead, 2-1. Less than a minute later Joe Fleming would give the Silver Knights a 3-1 advantage. Shortly after Coachella Valley's Mitchell Stephens cut into the Henderson lead, 3-2. 40 seconds after, Rondbjerg would retake a two-goal lead. Halfway into the final frame, Carson Rehkopf brought the Henderson lead back to within a single goal, 4-3. A pair of empty-net goals from Tanner Laczynski and Ben Hemmerling made the final score 6-3.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Dec. 30 | 7 p.m. | vs Ontario Reign

Saturday, Jan. 3 | 6 p.m. | vs Colorado Eagles

Sunday, Jan. 4 | 5 p.m. | vs Colorado Eagles

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will close out 2025 on Tuesday, December 30 when the Ontario Reign play in Lee's Family Forum's final hockey game of 2025. Next weekend the Colorado Eagles will make their first trip to Henderson on January 3 and 4. Watch all the action on FloHockey or listen live on 1230 The Game. Get tickets here







American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.