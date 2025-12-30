Checkers Close out Phantoms 3-2 in Overtime

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Charlotte Checkers (17-9-2-0) outlasted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (15-11-2-2) in a 3-2 overtime finish at PPL Center on Monday night. Nolan Foote's game-winning goal 2:08 into the extra session provided Charlotte with the victory and a 2-0 start to their five-game road trip.

For the second straight game, Nate Smith provided the ice-breaker, tapping home a centering feed from Brian Pinho at 11:48 of the first period. Charlotte outshot Lehigh Valley 8-1 in the opening stanza, tying the fewest shots the Checkers have allowed in a single period this season (December 6 vs. Rochester - third period).

The Checkers fired 17 shots on goal in the second period, but Phantoms goaltender Carson Bjarnason posted a perfect frame.

Gracyn Sawchyn notched his sixth goal of the season, firing a wrist shot from the slot past the left shoulder of Bjarnason at 4:44. Lehigh Valley pushed in the final minute of regulation, tying the game with goals from Alexi Gendron and Tucker Robertson 30 seconds apart.

Mitch Vande Sompel, a late addition to the game after Marek Alscher was ruled out, brought the puck into the attacking zone and fed Foote at the right circle. Foote sent a pass across the slot to Sandis Vilmanis, who then returned it to Foote to shovel the puck into the open net.

Checkers goaltender Louis Domingue recorded his first win with Charlotte, making 11 saves. Carson Bjarnason stopped 32 shots in the overtime loss for Lehigh Valley.

NOTES

The Checkers are 4-1 in their last five games Pinho recorded his 200th AHL point with the primary assist on Smith's goal Charlotte improved to 9-4-1 on the road this season Domingue appeared in the 426th game of his professional career and recorded his 188th win (102nd in the AHL) Charlotte went 0-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill ... Mitch Vande Sompel, Liam McLinskey, Eamon Powell, Colton Huard, Kai Schwindt, MacKenzie Entwistle, Cooper Black and Riese Gaber were scratched for Charlotte Forward Tyler Motte was released from his PTO on Monday.







