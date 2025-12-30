Monsters Late Rally Falls Short in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Amerks

Published on December 29, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell 4-3 in overtime to the Rochester Americans (16-10-3-1) on Monday night at Rocket Arena. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 13-10-4-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Roman Ahcan scored the first goal of the night at 12:56 of the opening frame with assists from Luca Del Bel Belluz and Mikael Pyyhtiä. Rochester's Vsevolod Komarov responded with a tally at 17:26 sending both teams to the first intermission tied 1-1. The Amerks pushed ahead with a marker from Redmond Savage at 13:27 of the second period putting the Monsters behind 2-1 after 40 minutes. A back-and-forth offensive battle transpired in the third period starting when Pyyhtiä evened the score with a power-play goal at just 45 seconds with helpers from Will Butcher and Del Bel Belluz. Rochester's Isak Rosén notched a tally on the man advantage at 10:57 but Pyyhtiä scored his second of the night at 19:06 off feeds from Del Bel Belluz and Butcher sending the game to overtime. The Amerks had the final say after a marker from Jack Rathbone at 2:36 of the extra frame bringing the final score to 4-3.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 23 saves in defeat while Rochester's Scott Ratzlaff made 24 saves for the win.

The Monsters host the Toronto Marlies on Tuesday, December 30, at 6:30 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 2 0 - 3

ROC 1 1 1 1 - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 27 1/2 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

ROC 27 1/3 1/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov OT 23 4 9-6-3

ROC Ratzlaff W 24 3 1-0-0

Cleveland Record: 13-10-4-1, 6th North Division

Rochester Record: 16-10-3-1, 3rd North Division







American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.