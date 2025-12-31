Monsters Come up Short in 2-1 Loss to Marlies

Published on December 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell 2-1 to the Toronto Marlies (16-13-1-1) on Tuesday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 13-11-4-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Toronto's Logan Shaw scored a power-play goal at 8:29 of the middle frame leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 after 40 minutes. Vinni Lettieri netted a tally for the Marlies at 15:16, but Luca Del Bel Belluz responded quickly at 16:41 with a marker assisted by Owen Sillinger and Danton Heinen to bring the game within one. Despite several scoring changes, the Monsters fell by a final score of 2-1.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 13 saves in defeat while Toronto's Artur Akhtyamov made 20 saves for the win.

The Monsters start the New Year hosting the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, January 3, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 1 - - 1

TOR 0 1 1 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 21 0/1 2/3 10 min / 5 inf

TOR 17 1/3 1/1 19 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov L 13 2 9-7-3

CLE Lalonde ND 2 0 0-0-0

TOR Akhtyamov W 20 1 10-6-0

Cleveland Record: 13-11-4-1, 6th North Division

Toronto Record: 16-13-1-1, 4th North Division







