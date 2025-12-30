Wranglers Back on Home Ice against Eagles
Published on December 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
After a change of scenery, the Wranglers return to the Scotiabank Saddledome to take on the Colorado Eagles tonight at 6 p.m.
The Matchup
Calgary comes home after a challenging road trip in Tucson, picking up one point in back-to-back losses.
Despite the setback, the Wranglers remain fourth in the Pacific Division with 35 points.
Forward Rory Kerins continues to be a steady presence, riding an eight-game point streak (4G, 4A) as he looks to keep the momentum going in front of the home crowd.
It's been a while since these two teams last met.
The Wranglers and Eagles faced off in a doubleheader on Oct. 10 and 11, with Colorado taking both contests by scores of 1-0 and 7-4.
Colorado enters tonight's matchup atop the Pacific Division, with a 19-6-0-1 record and 39 points on the season.
The Other Side
The Eagles arrive in Calgary on a three-game winning streak, having won four of their last five games.
Their most recent outing was a 3-2 overtime victory against the Henderson Silver Knights on Dec. 21.
Leading the way is T.J. Tynan, who has 23 points in 26 games, all assists.
Don't Miss the Action
Puck drop: 6 p.m.
Get your tickets and catch the Wranglers back on home ice!
