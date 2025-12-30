Penguins Recall Forward Max Graham from Nailers

Published on December 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Max Graham from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Graham has notched seven goals and five assists for 12 points in his first 27 games as a pro with the Nailers. He also ranks second on the team with 29 penalty minutes.

Graham, 21, was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He was subsequently traded by the Devils to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Mar. 6, 2025, and he signed a two-year, AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on July 15, 2025.

Graham spent five seasons of junior hockey in the WHL, playing for the Everett Silvertips and Kelowna Rockets. In 237 career WHL games, he produced 56 goals and 77 assists for 133 points. He also topped the entire league with 135 penalty minutes during the 2023-24 season

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 30, against the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop for the Penguins' last game before the New Year is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

