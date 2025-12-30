Start the New Year with the Condors this Weekend

Published on December 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Start the New Year with the Condors this weekend! Friday is a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart just $3 from doors open through the start of the second period. It's also 80's Night with music from the decade, themed games, and fans encouraged to dress in their favorite 80's garb.

Wizard Night Saturday will sort fans into their favorite houses as house scarves are on sale for just $5 at this game only! Plus, we'll have the players sorted into houses to collect points throughout the night to see which house takes home the glory! Butterbeer samples available too! Come dressed as your favorite wizard.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the puck drops at 7 p.m. both nights.







