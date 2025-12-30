Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 12

Published on December 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







CRUNCH READY FOR 2026

The Syracuse Crunch closed out the 2025 portion of their schedule with two games on the road against the Laval Rocket in Week 12.

Syracuse dropped the first game out of the Christmas Break, 4-3, in a shootout on Saturday. Both teams overcame deficits in regulation, but neither team scored in a frenetic overtime. Laval outscored the Crunch, 3-2, in the shootout to earn the extra standings point. In the rematch on Sunday the Rocket picked up a 4-2 win.

Syracuse is tied for second place in the North Division with 36 points (17-11-1-1). The Crunch have played a league-high 20 road games (10-8-1-1), and they play the last of six straight road contests in Toronto on New Year's Day.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mitchell Chaffee picked up assists in both games last weekend to extend his scoring streak to six games. He had a helper on the Crunch's tying goal in the third period on Saturday and another assist in the third period on Sunday.

Chaffee has 20 points (8g, 12a) in 21 games for the Crunch this season. He has been on the scoresheet in 15 of his 21 appearances for the Crunch.

***

Defenseman Ethan Samson scored his first Crunch goal, which tied Sunday's game at one in the first period. Samson had missed the previous four games due to injury. He has two points (1g, 1a) in four games since being acquired in a trade on Dec. 8.

GROSHEV MAKES NHL DEBUT

Defenseman Max Groshev earned his second recall to the Tampa Bay Lightning this season and went on to make his NHL debut Sunday versus Montreal. The Agryz, Russia native finished with 13:03 time on ice and picked up his first NHL point with an assist.

Groshev, 24, is in his first full season as a defenseman after switching from forward late last season. He became the 102nd player to skate for both the Crunch and Lightning since the affiliation began in 2012, and he is the fifth new player added to that list this season.

TRADES BRING IN TWO FROM IOWA

The Lightning and Crunch made related trades with the Minnesota and Iowa Wild that brings forward Michael Milne and defenseman Wyatt Newpower to the Crunch from Iowa. Veteran forward Boris Katchouk was traded to the Wild.

Milne, 23, was in his fourth season with Iowa and had five points (2g, 3a) in 15 games this season. He has 65 points (32g, 33a) in 172 career AHL games. He played one game for Minnesota last season.

Newpower, 28, has three assists in 23 games this season. He has played in 235 career AHL games for the Wild, Bridgeport Islanders, Grand Rapids Griffins and Cleveland Monsters since 2020-21.

UPCOMING WEEK

Thursday, January 1 at Toronto | 2 p.m.

The Crunch finish their six-game road stretch with a New Year's Day matinee against the Toronto Marlies. It's the second straight season the clubs have met to ring in the New Year; Syracuse won, 2-0, last season and is 2-0-0-0 all-time on New Year's Day.

Thursday is the second game of the four-game season series. The Crunch earned a 5-4 win at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on Oct. 29. Since the beginning of the 2023-24 season the Crunch are 11-1-1-2 head-to-head against the Marlies, including a 7-0-1-0 mark in Toronto.

The Marlies are 15-13-1-1 this season and rank fourth in the North Division with 32 points.

The Crunch are 2-2-0-1 so far on their season-high six-game road trip. Twenty of their 30 games played this season have been on the road.

Saturday, January 3 vs. W-B/Scranton | 7 p.m.

The Crunch return home for the first time since Dec. 13 to face off against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. It's the first of four games in the season series.

The Penguins lead the Eastern Conference with 47 points (22-7-1-2), and they have earned points in five straight games (3-0-0-2). They have a plus-32 goal differential which ranks second in the conference and third overall in the AHL.

Syracuse has played the fewest home games in the AHL (10) and has won four straight at Upstate Medical University Arena.

WEEK 12 RESULTS

Saturday, Dec. 27 | Game 29 at Laval | SOL, 4-3

Syracuse 1 1 1 0 0 - 3 Shots: 11-9-9-7-0-36 PP: 0/2

Laval 0 1 2 0 1 - 4 Shots: 2-10-9-3-1-25 PP: 0/1

1st Period-Gauthier 2 (Unassisted), 15:20. 2nd Period-Geekie 8 (Abruzzese, Pelletier), 0:20. 3rd Period-Stachowiak 9 (Furry, Chaffee), 13:22. Shootout-Laval 3 (Davidson NG, Belzile G, Roy G, Farrell G), Syracuse 2 (Geekie G, Stachowiak G, Pelletier NG, Katchouk NG).. .. Halverson 10-4-1 (24 shots-21 saves) A-10,243

Sunday, Dec. 28 | Game 30 at Laval | L, 4-2

Syracuse 1 0 1 - 2 Shots: 9-13-11-33 PP: 0/2

Laval 2 2 0 - 4 Shots: 10-6-3-19 PP: 2/2

1st Period-Samson 1 (Pelletier, Furry), 13:29. 3rd Period-Duke 12 (Chaffee, Abruzzese), 16:03.. .. Fanti 6-7-1 (19 shots-15 saves) A-10,243

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 21.1% (24-for-114) T-11th (8th)

Penalty Kill 79.8% (71-for-89) T-19th (16th)

Goals For 3.40 GFA (102) 4th (4th)

Goals Against 2.73 GAA (82) 9th (7th)

Shots For 28.67 SF/G (860) 16th (18th)

Shots Against 24.80 SA/G (744) 3rd (3rd)

Penalty Minutes 12.47 PIM/G (374) 19th (17th)

Category Leader

Points 33 Pelletier

Goals 15 Pelletier

Assists 22 Abruzzese

PIM 32 Mercuri

Plus/Minus +15 Pelletier

Wins 10 Halverson

GAA 2.45 Fanti

Save % .902 Fanti

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Laval 30 19 10 0 1 39 0.650 98 76 476 11-3-0-1 8-7-0-0 5-4-0-1 2-0-0-0 2-1

2. Syracuse 30 17 11 1 1 36 0.600 102 82 374 7-3-0-0 10-8-1-1 4-4-1-1 0-2-0-1 0-1

3. Rochester 30 16 10 3 1 36 0.600 101 93 381 6-5-2-1 10-5-1-0 5-1-3-1 2-0-1-0 0-1

4. Toronto 30 15 13 1 1 32 0.533 91 101 438 7-5-0-1 8-8-1-0 6-4-0-0 2-0-0-0 2-1

5. Belleville 33 13 15 5 0 31 0.470 107 119 445 6-9-2-0 7-6-3-0 3-4-3-0 1-0-0-0 2-0

6. Cleveland 28 13 10 4 1 31 0.554 70 76 344 5-5-3-1 8-5-1-0 6-3-1-0 1-0-1-0 0-1

7. Utica 28 7 16 3 2 19 0.339 60 92 314 4-9-1-2 3-7-2-0 4-4-1-1 0-1-0-1 1-2







American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.