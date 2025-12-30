New Year Approaches with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in Pole Position

Published on December 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Penguins (22-7-1-2) host Charlotte to close 2025, visit Syracuse to open 2026

Weekly Rewind

Saturday, Dec. 27 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Hershey 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton came roaring out of the holiday break, burying five goals in the first period of its first game back. The scoring started early, with Nolan Renwick potting his first of the season two minutes in. Raivis Ansons lit the lamp 92 seconds later, followed by a pair of strikes by Gabe Klassen and a late power-play goal from Phil Tomasino.

Sunday, Dec. 28 - PENGUINS 3 at Lehigh Valley 4 (SO)

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard had a day, but the Penguins ultimately fell in a shootout to their turnpike rival. Harvey-Pinard tucked in a slick feed from Valtteri Puustinen three minutes into the game, then went coast-to-coast for a snipe on the rush early in the second period. David Breazeale notched his first AHL goal swiftly after the Phantoms took the lead in the third period, where Harvey-Pinard picked up an assist. However, Lehigh Valley scored on both of its shootout attempts, whereas Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton was shut down.

The Week Ahead

Tuesday, Dec. 30 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte

The Penguins do battle with the Checkers for the fifth time this season and the third time this month. The season series is even at two wins apiece, but the visiting team has emerged victorious each time. Charlotte is at the end of a three-in-three, having successfully defeated both Hershey and Lehigh Valley on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Saturday, Jan. 3 - PENGUINS at Syracuse

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opens the New Year by clashing with one of the top teams in the North Division. Syracuse has lost three in a row, but is still second in the North and averages an Eastern Conference-leading 3.40 goals for per game. Crunch forward Jakob Pelletier has 33 points (15G-18A) this season, tied for second overall in the AHL.

Ice Chips

- Rafaël Harvey-Pinard was named the Howie's Hockey Tape/ AHL Player of the Week after posting two goals and two assists for four points in two games.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is on a five-game point streak (3-0-0-2).

- Valtteri Puustinen ranks fourth all-time in Penguins franchise history in career assists (97) and fifth in career points (167).

- Puustinen is also one goal away from tying Michel Ouellet for seventh all-time in franchise history for career goals.

- Joona Koppanen has seven points (3G-4A) in his last seven games.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. PENGUINS 33 22 7 1 2 47 .734

2. Providence 27 21 5 1 0 43 .796

3. Charlotte 27 16 9 2 0 34 .630

4. Lehigh Valley 29 15 11 1 2 33 .569

5. Hershey 28 14 13 1 0 29 .518

6. Springfield 28 10 12 4 2 26 .464

7. Hartford 28 10 13 4 1 25 .446

8. Bridgeport 28 11 14 2 1 25 .446

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Tristan Broz 29 10 10 20

Sam PoulinX 22 9 11 20

Valtteri Puustinen 27 5 13 18

Avery Hayes 24 9 8 17

Danton HeinenX 12 6 11 17

Aidan McDonough 31 6 11 17

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov* 14 11-2-0 1.59 .941 2

Joel Blomqvist 9 5-2-2 1.93 .933 1

Filip Larsson 7 3-2-1 3.74 .863 0

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

X = no longer in organization

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Tue, Dec. 30 Charlotte Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 3 Syracuse Upstate Medical Univ. Arena 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Thu, Dec. 18 (D) David Breazeale Reassigned to WHL

Sat, Dec. 27 (D) David Breazeale Recalled from WHL

Sun, Dec. 28 (D) Brent Johnson Recalled from WHL

Sun, Dec. 28 (D) Tommy Budnick Recalled from WHL

Mon, Dec. 29 (C) Danton Heinen Reassigned from PIT

Mon, Dec. 29 (C) Danton Heinen Traded by PIT to CBJ

Tue, Dec. 30 (LW) Max Graham Recalled from WHL







