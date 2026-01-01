Penguins Recall Forwards Brayden Edwards, Zach Urdahl

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forwards Brayden Edwards and Zach Urdahl from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Edwards, 21, has logged three goals and eight assists for 11 points in his first 22 pro games with Wheeling. The native of Abbotsford, British Colombia signed a two-year AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on May 23, 2025.

Prior to turning pro, Edwards played four seasons in the Western Hockey League. He suited up in 247 WHL games as a member of the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Winnipeg Ice, and he compiled 202 career points (82G-120A). Last season, he led Lethbridge in all three major offensive categories with 31 goals and 46 assists for 77 points. He also topped the Hurricanes with 31 goals the year prior, 2023-24.

Urdahl signed an AHL pact with the Penguins on Apr. 7, 2025. The 24-year-old rookie has earned seven goals and two assists for nine points in 24 games with Wheeling. He's also responsible for one of the Nailers' two shorthanded goals this season.

Urdahl split four years of college hockey between the University of Wisconsin and University of Nebraska-Omaha. He tied for the Mavericks' team lead with 13 goals during the 2023-24 season and compiled 65 points (35G-30A) in 137 games for Wisconsin and Nebraska-Omaha.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Saturday, Jan. 3 against the Syracuse Crunch. Game time between the Penguins and Crunch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The Penguins' next home game is Friday, Jan. 16, when the Hartford Wolf Pack come to town for a back-to-back set. Puck drop for the Penguins and Wolf Pack is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

