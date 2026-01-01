Crunch Downed by Marlies, 2-1, in Overtime

Published on January 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch defenseman Tommy Miller (right) vs. the Toronto Marlies

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Toronto Marlies) Syracuse Crunch defenseman Tommy Miller (right) vs. the Toronto Marlies(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Toronto Marlies)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Toronto Marlies, 2-1, in overtime this afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Crunch earned a standings point moving to 17-11-2-1 on the season and 1-0-1-0 in the four-game seasons series with the Marlies.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson put a stop to 15-of-17 shots faced. Artur Akhtyamov earned the win turning aside 34-of-35 shots in net for the Marlies. Syracuse special teams converted on 1-of-6 power play opportunities while holding Toronto scoreless on four man-advantages.

The Crunch opened scoring with a power-play goal with 43 seconds remaining in the first period. Nick Abruzzese passed the puck from the point to Conor Geekie in the right circle. Geekie fired a slapshot toward the net and it went off Dylan Duke's right hip and in.

After a scoreless second frame, the Marlies knotted the score with 7:46 remaining in regulation as Benoit-Olivier Groulx potted a shot from the left circle.

Alex Nylander scored from in front of the crease 1:37 into the overtime period to seal the victory for the Marlies.

The Crunch return home after three weeks on the road as they take on the Penguins on Saturday.

Crunchables: Dylan Duke has goals in back-to-back games...Wyatt Newpower made his Crunch debut this afternoon...Nick Abruzzese has an assist in five straight games.

