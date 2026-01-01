New York Rangers Recall Three from Hartford Wolf Pack

Published on January 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forwards Brett Berard, Anton Blidh, and Justin Dowling from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, the Rangers have assigned forward Brennan Othmann to the Wolf Pack.

Berard, 23, has skated in 20 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring nine points (2 g, 7 a). He has also appeared in eleven games with the Rangers.

The native of Providence, RI, was selected in the fifth round, 134th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Over parts of four seasons with the Wolf Pack, Berard has skated in 124 games and scored 80 points (36 g, 44 a).

Blidh, 30, has recorded seven points (3 g, 4 a) in 28 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He set career-high marks in goals (19), assists (17), points (36) and PIMs (109) during the 2024-25 campaign in Hartford.

Over parts of four seasons with the Wolf Pack, the native of Mölnlycke, SWE, has appeared in 180 games and recorded 71 points (36 g, 35 a). He has skated in 85 career NHL games with the Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, and Boston Bruins, recording 12 points (4 g, 8 a).

Dowling, 35, has skated in 24 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring 16 points (5 g, 11 a). A season ago, Dowling appeared in a career-high 52 NHL games with the New Jersey Devils.

Over the course of his career, the native of Calgary, AB, has appeared in 152 NHL games with the Devils, Vancouver Canucks, and Dallas Stars, recording 26 points (9 g, 17 a).

Othmann, 22, has scored ten points (4 g, 6 a) in 19 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also skated in six games with the Rangers. Over the course of three seasons in Hartford, Othmann has dressed in 113 games and recorded 79 points (37 g, 42 a).

The native of Pickering, ON, was selected in the first round, 16th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

