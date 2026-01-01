Calgary Strikes Three Times on Power Play to Upend Eagles, 3-2 in OT

Published on January 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







CALGARY, AB. - Calgary struck three times on the power play to wipe away a 2-0 deficit and defeat the Colorado Eagles 3-2 in overtime on Thursday. Wranglers forward Dryden Hunt led the way with a goal and two assists, while fellow forwards Martin Frk and William Stromgren also found the back of the net. Eagles forwards Nikita Prishchepov and Tye Felhaber each netted a goal, as Isak Posch suffered the overtime loss, making 30 saves on 33 shots.

Colorado would kick off the scoring when Prishchepov snagged a pass at the side of the crease and snapped it past goalie Owen Say. The tally was Prishchepov's first goal of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 13:20 mark of the first period.

Felhaber would then strike just 1:59 later when he fielded a pass from behind the net and lit the lamp from the low slot, doubling Colorado's advantage to 2-0.

A Calgary power play would swing the momentum, as Stromgren buried a wrister from between the circles, trimming the deficit to 2-1 with 2:56 remaining in the opening frame. The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Wranglers 11-10 and carried their 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Calgary would take advantage of a four-minute, double-minor power play, as Frk sent a shot from the left-wing circle into the back of the net, tying the game at 2-2 with 12:44 left to play in the second period.

Still deadlocked at 2-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Wranglers would outshoot Colorado 7-6 in the final frame, but neither side would find a go-ahead goal and the game would shift to sudden-death overtime.

After earning their sixth opportunity on the man-advantage, the Wranglers would generate the game-winner, as Hunt collected a rebound at the side of the crease and stuffed it home, giving Calgary the 3-2 win just 1:16 into the extra session.

The Eagles finished the afternoon going 0-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-6 on the penalty kill. Say earned the win in net, stopping 23 of the 25 shots he faced.

