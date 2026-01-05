Eagles End Road Trip with 4-3 Loss at Henderson

Published on January 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







HENDERSON, NV. - Henderson netted a pair of third-period goals to rally to beat the Colorado Eagles 4-3 on Sunday. Silver Knights forward Tanner Laczynski led the way with two goals, while Eagles forward Maros Jedlicka also ended the night with a pair of tallies. Henderson goaltender Jesper Vikman earned the win in net, stopping 30 of the 33 shots he faced. The Silver Knights won the specialty teams battle, going 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Henderson would get on the scoreboard first, as defenseman Jeremy Davies tracked down a rebound along the end boards and fired the puck off the back of goalie Isak Posch and into the net. The goal was Davies' fourth of the season and put the Silver Knights on top 1-0 just 3:10 into the contest.

Colorado would strike back when Jedlicka belted a one-timer from the left-wing dot past Vikman, tying the game at 1-1 at the 11:44 mark of the first period.

The game's first power play would see Laczynski station himself between the circles before tipping a shot from the point into the back of the net, putting the Silver Knights back on top, 2-1 with 3:47 remaining in the opening frame.

Still trailing 2-1 as the second period began, Jedlicka would knot the score again when he pushed home a rolling puck in the crease, evening the score at 2-2 at the 6:22 mark of the middle frame.

The Eagles would take their first lead of the night three minutes later, as forward Alex Barre-Boulet swept a rebound in the crease past Vikman. The goal extended Barre-Boulet's point streak to eight games and put Colorado on top, 3-2.

Henderson would go on to earn three opportunities on the power play in the second stanza, including 21 seconds of a 5-on-3, but the Eagles would shut the door and carried their 3-2 advantage into the second intermission.

Laczynski would net the equalizer when he followed up his initial shot and snuck the puck past Posch from the side of the crease, tying the contest at 3-3 just 1:49 into the third period.

The Silver Knights would jump back into the lead just minutes later, as a Colorado turnover in the circle allowed forward Ben Hemmerling to skate to the top of the crease before lighting the lamp, putting Henderson up 4-3 at the 5:22 mark.

The Eagles would pull Posch in favor of the extra attacker in the final 2:30 of regulation, but would come no closer, falling by a final score of 4-3.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the San Diego Gulls on Friday, January 9th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.