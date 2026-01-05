Portillo blanks Iowa, Wild Fall 3-0 to Reign
Published on January 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - Erik Portillo stopped all 19 shots he faced as the Ontario Reign shut out the Iowa Wild by a 3-0 score at Toyota Arena on Sunday evening.
Martin Chromiak opened the scoring with a backhand finish past the blocker of Riley Mercer (26 saves) on a breakaway 10:41 into the first period.
Ontario outshot Iowa 9-5 in the opening frame.
Chromiak struck again 8:36 into the second period when he drove the net off the half wall and stuffed the puck under Mercer.
The Reign scored their third goal of the game on the power play when Andre Lee cleaned up the rebound of Samuel Bolduc's one-timer at 10:22 of the second period.
Ontario outshot Iowa 29-19. The Wild finished 0-for-5 with the man advantage while the Reign went 1-for-4 on the power play.
Iowa and Ontario meet again at Toyota Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m.
