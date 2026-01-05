Portillo blanks Iowa, Wild Fall 3-0 to Reign

Published on January 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - Erik Portillo stopped all 19 shots he faced as the Ontario Reign shut out the Iowa Wild by a 3-0 score at Toyota Arena on Sunday evening.

Martin Chromiak opened the scoring with a backhand finish past the blocker of Riley Mercer (26 saves) on a breakaway 10:41 into the first period.

Ontario outshot Iowa 9-5 in the opening frame.

Chromiak struck again 8:36 into the second period when he drove the net off the half wall and stuffed the puck under Mercer.

The Reign scored their third goal of the game on the power play when Andre Lee cleaned up the rebound of Samuel Bolduc's one-timer at 10:22 of the second period.

Ontario outshot Iowa 29-19. The Wild finished 0-for-5 with the man advantage while the Reign went 1-for-4 on the power play.

Iowa and Ontario meet again at Toyota Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.  

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.