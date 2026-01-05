Admirals Fall to Stars

Published on January 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Cedar Park, TX - Goalie Arno Tiefensee stopped 42 shots to lead the Texas Stars to a 4-1 win over the

Admirals Sunday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The loss was Milwaukee's fourth straight against the Stars (0-3-0-1), all in Texas.

The Admirals posted a season-high 43 shots on goal but only found the back of the net once. Cole O'Hara scored on the power play at 8:57 of the third period with assists to Tanner Molendyk and Jordan Oesterle. The Admirals finished 1-for-5 with the man advantage in the contest.

Texas scored the first three goals of the game with the first coming at 13:31 of the first period.

Milwaukee had just finished its third unsuccessful power play opportunity. The Stars ruched back into the Admirals zone. Cross Hanas' shot from the right circle was blocked toward the corner where the Stars Jack Becker fed it back to Hanas as he went to the net. Hanas snapped the puck into the goal for his fourth marker of the season.

Stars forward Nathan Bastian scored on a wrist shot from the slot to give Texas a 2-0 lead at 3:56 of the second period. Then, Matthew Seminoff scored on the power play at 10:02 to give Texas a 3-0 advantage.

Artem Shlaine scored an empty-net goal for the Stars at 18:39 to close the scoring.

Milwaukee limited Texas to just 18 shots on goal and only eight in the final two periods. The Stars only had two in the final frame, with one being the empty-netter.

The Admirals return to Historic UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to host the Manitoba Moose Thurs., Jan. 8.







American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.