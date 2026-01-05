Stars Extend Home Winning Streak to Four

(Texas Stars, Credit: Logan Foust) Texas Stars huddle after a goal(Texas Stars, Credit: Logan Foust)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Milwaukee Admirals 4-1 on Sunday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to complete a four-point weekend to start 2026.

Milwaukee earned three first period power play opportunities. The Admirals, who own the AHL's best power play, could not convert as the Stars penalty kill stayed true.

Texas killed off the third Milwaukee man-advantage and went on the offensive. Jack Becker forced his way down the right wing to the net, throwing the puck off Matt Murray's pad. Cross Hanas stuffed home the rebound to put the Stars in front.

The Stars continued their offensive firepower in the second. Texas held the offensive zone and Cameron Hughes found Nathan Bastian in the slot, who fired home his second goal with Texas to make it 2-0. Hughes earned his 200th AHL assist on the Bastian marker.

Texas earned their first power play almost halfway through the middle frame and capitalized. Tristan Bertucci wristed a shot from the point off the end boards, which Matthew Seminoff picked up and threaded between Murray and the post to give the Stars a 3-0 lead. Texas now has scored a power play goal in six of their last seven contests. In the final minute of the second Isaac Ratcliffe skated in on a breakaway, but Arno Tiefensee denied him to keep the Stars in front by three.

Cole O'Hara scored on the power play eight minutes into the third to get Milwaukee on the board. Milwaukee pulled Murray for an extra attacker with 2:14 remaining. Artem Shlaine sealed the weekend sweep for Texas with his 10th goal of the season.

Tiefensee had 42 saves in the win for the Stars, and Murray had 14 saves in the loss for the Admirals.

The Stars will hit the road to Michigan to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night. The game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT at Van Andel Arena. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

