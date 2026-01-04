Panthers Recall Bjornfot from Checkers
Published on January 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers have recalled defenseman Tobias Bjornfot from the Checkers.
Bjornfot, 24, has recorded one goal and six assists in 23 games this season with the Checkers, along with a plus-six rating. The Vaspy, SWE, native has appeared in 134 NHL games in his career, logging 15 points (one goal, 14 assists).
The Panthers recalled Bjornfot earlier this season on October 13, but he did not appear in a game during his two-week stint before being assigned to Charlotte.
Check out the Charlotte Checkers Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2026
- Preview: Phantoms at Toronto, Game 33 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Panthers Recall Bjornfot from Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- GIANT Teddy Bear Toss Game Preview: Bears vs. IceHogs, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.