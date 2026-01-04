Preview: Phantoms at Toronto, Game 33

TONIGHT - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (17-11-4) are on a roll with points in five straight (4-0-1) as they run into the equally hot Toronto Marlies (18-13-2) who are on a five-game win streak.

The Phantoms are tied for third place in the Atlantic Division having caught up to the Charlotte Checkers although Charlotte does have two games-in-hand. Toronto is in third place in the North and only one point back of Syracuse for second.

This is Game 33 of the 2025-26 season and also the second game of four straight on the road for Lehigh Valley. The Phantoms won the previous encounter 3-2 on November 8 at PPL Center.

LAST TIME - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms enjoyed a bolstered lineup to open 2026 and responded with a hot start and a pair of goals early en route to a 3-1 victory at the Belleville Senators in the first game of 2026. Ty Murchison (2nd), Helge Grans (3rd) and Jacob Gaucher (7th) lit the lamp for the Phantoms, who took a 3-0 lead less than 22 minutes into the game. Carson Bjarnason notched 25 saves in his eighth win of the campaign. Alex Bump returned from injury for his first game since December 19 and Anthony Richard returned from a European trip to represent Team Canada at the Spengler Cup. The Phantoms also welcomed recent addition Phil Tomasino who made his Phantoms' debut after being acquired from Pittsburgh in a trade on Wednesday. In the meantime, old friends reunited as well as Olle Lycksell and Hayden Hodgson as well as Dennis Gilbert dressed for the Red and Black of Belleville against their former team.

TOMASINO ARRIVES - Newly acquired forward Phil Tomasino made his Lehigh Valley Phantoms debut on Saturday at the Belleville Senators. He was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Egor Zamula.

Tomasino, 24, was selected by the Nashville Predators in the first round (24th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He has appeared in 218 career NHL games across five seasons with Nashville (2021-24) and Pittsburgh (2024-25), scoring 34-61-95. Last season with Pittsburgh, he scored 11-12-23. A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Tomasino spent the majority of this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton recording 5-10-15 in 14 games.

BRILLIANT BJARNASON - 20-year-old rookie netminder Carson Bjarnason has hardly looked like he's in his debut professional season. The 6'4 ¬Â³ goaltender out of the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL has gone 8-3-3, 2.50, .912. Since December 1, Bjarnason has been red hot going 4-1-1, 2.11, .927. He has also proven to be a shootout specialist this season with a league-leading three shootout wins as well as five shootout games. He also has 17 total shootout saves to lead the AHL which includes a perfect 8-for-8 performance in Lehigh Valley's December 13th marathon skills competition win at Rochester.

THREE IS A MAGIC NUMBER - The Phantoms have gone 15-1-2 when scoring three or more goals in a game. Lehigh Valley is 12-0-1 when holding opponents to fewer than three goals in a game.

HOT STARTS - Lehigh Valley is 11-0-2 when scoring the first goal of the game. The Phantoms and the Grand Rapids Griffins are the only two teams undefeated in regulation when scoring the first goal. Lehigh Valley is also a perfect 9-0-0 when leading at the first intermission. O)nly three other teams have perfect marks in that department (Chicago, Grand Rpaids, Providence).

TAKING IT TO TORONTO - Toronto (17-13-2) has pushed through injury issues and rotating goaltenders to hang in there in the North Division and now the Marlies have cranked out five straight wins following last night's 6-4 victory over Rochester. Veterans Logan Shaw (12-11-23) and Travis Boyd (9-13-22) are among the leaders for third-year head coach John Gruden's crew. Shaw is in his fourth season with the Marlies and the Toronto captain brings 232 games of NHL experience to the team. Boyd began his pro career with Hershey in 2015 where he starred for three years and now the 32-year-old returns to the AHL after 299 NHL games. Former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguin Alex Nylander (10-10-20) also adds veteran scoring punch and had a pair of goals against Rochester yesterday. The Phantoms got the better of rehabbing goaltender Joseph Woll and the Marlies 3-2 at PPL Center on November 7 on a goal and an assist by Lane Pederson and a pair of helpers from Christian Kyrou.

SCORING LEADERS

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Lane Pederson 11-11-22

Alex Bump 7-13-20

Anthony Richard 8-10-18

x - Denver Barkey 8-8-16

x - Carl Grundstrom 6-9-15

Alexis Gendron 5-9-14

Christian Kyrou 4-10-14

Toronto Scoring Leaders

Bo Groulx 15-10-25

Logan Shaw 12-11-23

x - Jacob Quillan 5-18-23

Travis Boyd 9-13-22

Vinni Lettieri 5-16-21

Special Teams PP / PK / Season Series PP

LV 19.1%, 15th / 77.8%, 28th

TOR 14.1%, 29th / 80.2%, 22nd

LOOKING AHEAD - The Phantoms are off until next weekend and will next play at the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, January 10 followed by an afternoon contest at the Providence Bruins on Sunday, January 11.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center on Friday, January 16 against the Bridgeport Islanders and Saturday, January 17 against the Syracuse Crunch on Air Products Night.







