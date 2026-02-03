Kyrou Named to All-Star Classic

Published on February 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The American Hockey League has announced that defenseman Christian Kyrou has been selected to participate in the AHL All-Star Classic. Forward Denver Barkey is currently up with the Philadelphia Flyers and will be unable to participate.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by BMO, will take place February 10-11 in Rockford, Ill.

Kyrou, 22, stormed onto the scene since arriving to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Texas Stars in a trade for Samu Tuomaala on October 30, 2025. The creative, puck-moving blueliner has racked up 24 points in 34 games with the Phantoms scoring seven goals with 17 assists. He racked up 1-6-7 in a five-game streak immediately upon his arrival. And has another five-game point streak currently ongoing recording 2-6-8 in the stretch including his second-career three-point game last Saturday against Bridgeport.

Kyrou rates third on the team in scoring and is 11th among all AHL defensemen while rating fourth among blueliners in the Eastern Conference.

Christian Kyrou follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Jordan Kyrou, who played in the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic as a member of the San Antonio Rampage. Jordan Kyrou is now a forward with the St. Louis Blues where he has played in 462 career games.

The 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, Feb. 10 will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday, Feb. 11, the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of eight minutes each.







American Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.