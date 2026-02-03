Kolosov Recalled to Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers announced that they have recalled goaltender Aleksei Kolosov from the Phantoms.

Kolosov, 24, has started 21 games for the Phantoms this season, compiling a 9-11-1 record, 2.69 GAA, and .902 SV%. The Minsk, Belarus native has appeared in four games with the Flyers this season going 0-2-0, 4.00, .830. Kolosov was named AHL Player of the Week on January 5 following a pair of games in which he stopped a combined 60 out of 61 shots in back-to-back victories that included a shutout on December 31 against Hershey. He was previously returned on loan from the Flyers on Sunday and started in Lehigh Valley's afternoon loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Last season, Kolosov split time between the Phantoms and Flyers going 5-6-1, 3.11, .884 in 12 games with Lehigh Valley while going 5-9-1, 3.59, .867 in 17 NHL games with Philadelphia. The 6'1 ¬Â³ netminder has appeared in 35 career games with Lehigh Valley over parts of three seasons going 15-18-2, 2.85, and .895.







