Penguins Close out 2025 with Loss to Checkers

Published on December 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins ended the calendar year with a 6-2 loss to the Charlotte Checkers on Tuesday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (22-8-1-2) still hold first place in both the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference standings, but a three-point night by Checkers forward Robert Mastrosimone (1G-2A) helped steer Charlotte to its third victory on the Penguins' home ice this month.

The Checkers weathered an early storm from the Penguins, then potted a pair of goals in quick succession midway through the first period. Hunter St. Martin swept in a loose puck at the nine-minute mark, and the Sandis Vilmanis buried a one-timer 66 seconds later.

Brett Chorske was left open at the right hash mark and ripped in a shot three minutes into the middle frame. Wilmer Skoog knocked in a one-timer from the same spot at 8:19 for a 4-0 Checkers lead.

The Penguins received a spark from returning rookie Aaron Huglen, who missed the previous 16 games with an injury. Huglen tipped in a drive from Owen Pickering at 13:32 of the second stanza, putting the Penguins on the board.

However, a goal at the end of the second period and another at the start of the third put the Checkers back in the driver's seat. First, Mastrosimone whipped in a man-advantage marker with 16.4 seconds left before the second intermission. Mastrosimone then set up Brian Pinho for another tally 51 seconds into the final frame for a commanding 6-1 lead.

Joona Koppanen rifled in a one-timer on a two-on-one rush 2:19 into the third period, but that was all the offense the Penguins mustered the rest of the way.

Sergei Murashov stopped 19 of 24 shots faced before being replaced by Filip Larsson at the start of the third. Larsson posted 14 saves on 15 shots in relief. Checkers goalie Cooper Black turned away 26 shots in the win.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Saturday, Jan. 3 against the Syracuse Crunch. Game time between the Penguins and Crunch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The Penguins' next home game is Friday, Jan. 16, when the Hartford Wolf Pack come to town for a back-to-back set. Puck drop for the Penguins and Wolf Pack is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

