League-Leading Griffins Celebrate New Year with Three-Game Week

December 30, 2025

Grand Rapids Griffins exchange congratulations following a goal

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS (26-1-0-1) vs. Milwaukee Admirals (12-13-2-0) // Wed., Dec. 31 // 6 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM & 1300 AM at TBD (joined in progress after Citrus Bowl)

Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey

Season Series: 2-0-0-0 Overall, 1-0-0-0 Home. Third of 12 meetings overall, second of six at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Series: 119-87-7-9-8 Overall, 65-40-2-3-3 Home

NHL Affiliation: Nashville Predators

Noteworthy: The Griffins enter the contest riding a 15-game winning streak while the Admirals are on a season-high nine-game losing skid.

GRIFFINS vs. Chicago Wolves (13-7-4-3) // Fri., Jan. 2 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

GRIFFINS at Chicago Wolves // Sat., Jan. 3 // 8 p.m. EST // Allstate Arena

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 6:45 p.m. on Friday and WOOD 106.9 FM & 1300 AM at 7:45 p.m. EST on Saturday

Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey

Season Series: 1-0-0-1 Overall, 0-0-0-0 Home, 1-0-0-1 Road. Third and fourth of 10 meetings overall, first of five at Van Andel Arena, third of five at Allstate Arena

All-Time Series: 105-91-2-8-6 Overall, 51-40-2-6-4 Home, 54-51-0-2-2 Road

NHL Affiliation: Carolina Hurricanes

Noteworthy: Both meetings against the Wolves have been decided by a shootout. Chicago sits in second place in the Central Division, trailing the Griffins by 20 points.

A Happy New Year: The Griffins have continued their franchise-record start with a 26-1-0-1 ledger and 53 points through 28 games. Grand Rapids reached 50 points three games faster than any team in the AHL's 90-year history. The team is currently on a season-high 15-game win streak from Nov. 22-Dec. 27, which is tied for the franchise record and is tied for the sixth-longest in AHL history. The perfect 8-0 start was the best by an AHL team in four years, and Grand Rapids was the league's last undefeated team for the first time since the 2000-01 IHL season. The Griffins are 13-0-0-1 on the road and 13-1 at home, which both are franchise records to begin a season. Grand Rapids ranks first in the AHL in points (53), has a 20-point cushion for first place in the Central Division, and is 29 points up on a playoff spot.

The Brick Wall: Sebastian Cossa, the 15th overall pick in 2021, collected his fourth shutout of the season last Saturday at Milwaukee in just his 16th game. His four shutouts are the most by a Griffin since 2016-17 (Eddie Pasquale). Cossa has a 15-1-0 record with a 1.57 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage. He is currently on a career-high 10-game win streak, showing a 1.51 GAA and a .939 save percentage. In addition, Cossa's seven-career shutouts tie Petr Mrazek for seventh on the team's all-time list. In the AHL rankings, Cossa ranks first in GAA, second in save percentage, first in shutouts and first in wins. Last season, Cossa was named to his first AHL All-Star Classic and ranked among the AHL regular-season leaders in games played (41, T8th), minutes played (2,424:37, 7th), GAA (2.45, 11th), save percentage (.911, T13th), and wins (21, T10th). In parts of four seasons with Grand Rapids since 2022-23, Cossa has notched a 59-26-14 mark with seven shutouts to go along with a 2.37 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 100 outings, becoming just the sixth netminder to reach the century mark with the team.

The Well is not Dry: Sheldon Dries has two points in each of his last four games (3-5-8) and was selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 21 when he logged six points (2-4-6) and a plus-eight rating in three games. The Macomb, Michigan, native ranks third on the roster with 24 points (10-14-24) in 23 games, while also placing second in assists and fourth in goals. In addition, his career-high plus-15 rating is tied for sixth on the team and tied for 12th in the AHL. Throughout his nine-year AHL career, Dries has 268 points (148-120-268), 257 penalty minutes and a plus-42 rating in 362 games.

Leaders of the Pack: The Griffins currently lead the Central Division and are 20 points above second-place Chicago and 29 points up on a playoff spot. Grand Rapids is 19-0-0-1 against its division rivals and has outscored them 85-36. Last season, it took the Griffins 38 games to reach 19 wins against the division (19-15-3-1). Thirty-six of the remaining 44 games for Grand Rapids will be against the Central Division (81.8%), which includes the next 11 contests. The Griffins will see the most games against the Milwaukee Admirals (10) followed by the Chicago Wolves (8).

What's The Password?: The Griffins' defense is the best in the AHL, as it ranks first with 1.71 goals allowed per contest. Providence is the closest to Grand Rapids with 2.04 goals allowed per game. Grand Rapids has shutouts in its last two games and has blanked opponents in consecutive outings for the first time since Feb. 15-17, 2018. The Griffins are currently on a 165:18 shutout streak, dating back to the first period of the Dec. 19 win at Iowa. The Griffins have allowed more than two goals just three times in their last 22 games and have averaged just 0.83 goals allowed in their last six outings, which includes three shutouts. In fact, the team has allowed more than two goals just five times this season (17.9%). In addition, the team's penalty kill is third in the AHL at 86.6% (71-for-82). Despite ranking first in goals allowed, the Griffins place 14th with 27.8 shots allowed per game. In net, Sebastian Cossa sports a 1.57 GAA with a .940 save percentage, while first-year netminder Michal Postava possesses a 2.15 GAA and a .936 save percentage. Grand Rapids also has five of the top 11 plus-minus ratings in the AHL and four of the top six ratings among defensemen. The Griffins have four defensemen who have played at least 100 games in the NHL in Erik Gustafsson (516), Justin Holl (396), Ian Mitchell (110), and William Lagesson (107), totaling 1,129 appearances.

Veteran Presence: Erik Gustafsson, a 15-year veteran, has 19 points (2-17-19) and a plus-19 rating in 18 games with Grand Rapids. He also has 10 points (2-8-10) and a plus-10 rating in his last six games with the Griffins. Among AHL defensemen, Gustafsson is tied for sixth in points, tied for third in assists, and first in plus-minus rating. He has competed in 516 NHL games since 2015-16 after being selected with the 93rd overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. In his NHL career, Gustafsson has notched 240 points (47-193-240) and 163 penalty minutes in 516 regular-season games, adding 12 points (2-10-12) and 10 penalty minutes in 49 Stanley Cup Playoff outings. Prior to this season, the Nynashamn, Sweden, native last played in the AHL during the 2017-18 campaign with the Rockford IceHogs. In his four-year AHL career, Gustafsson has 77 points (13-64-77) and 100 penalty minutes in 138 outings.

Fill Up the Tank: Grand Rapids has 59 goals in its last 14 contests (4.21 per game) and ranks first in the AHL with 4.00 goals per game. The team has outscored its opponents 112-48 and is 19-0 when scoring the game's first goal. Last season, it took Grand Rapids 36 games to eclipse 100 goals compared to just 26 outings this campaign. The Griffins have outscored their opponents 50-20 at home, while possessing a 62-28 advantage on the road. Grand Rapids has its largest scoring margin against its opponents in the third period (45-17). In addition to ranking first in goals, the Griffins are 12th in shots per game (29.1). John Leonard, who remains on recall to Detroit, leads the team and ranks second in the AHL with 19 goals, Dominik Shine places second on the roster with 14, and Eduards Tralmaks ranks third with 13.

Be Like Mike: Michael Brandsegg-Nygard was one of three rookies to make the Detroit Red Wings' opening-night roster out of training camp. The 15th overall pick in 2024 showed one assist in nine games with Detroit before being assigned to the Griffins on Oct. 27. The Oslo, Norway, native is currently on a four-game point streak (2-3-5), which is tied for his AHL career high. Brandsegg-Nygard has 19 points (7-12-19) and a plus-15 rating in 25 AHL games this season. Among AHL rookies, he is tied for 13th in points, tied for ninth in assists, and tied for first in plus-minus. Last year, Brandsegg-Nygard tied for the team lead with three points (2-1-3) in three Calder Cup Playoff games, following his SHL season with Skelleftea. The 20-year-old has also competed with Team Norway in the last two World Championships, totaling a combined nine points (3-6-9) in 12 outings.

AHL Leaderboard Tracker:

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard-Tied for 12th in plus-minus (+15), third in game-winners (5), tied for ninth among rookies in assists (12), tied for 13th among rookies in points (19), tied for first among rookies in plus-minus (+15), first among rookies in game-winners (5)

Sebastian Cossa-First in GAA (1.57), second in save percentage (.940), first in shutouts (4), first in wins (15)

Sheldon Dries-Tied for 12th in plus-minus (+15)

Erik Gustafsson-Tied for third in plus-minus (+19), tied for sixth among defensemen in points (19), tied for third among defensemen in assists (17), first among defensemen in plus-minus (+19)

Justin Holl-Fifth in plus-minus (+18), second among defensemen in plus-minus (+18)

William Lagesson-Tied for sixth in plus-minus (+17), tied for third among defensemen in plus-minus (+17)

x John Leonard-Second in goals (19), tied for eighth in points (29), tied for third in shorthanded goals (2), first in game-winners (7)

Ian Mitchell-Tied for 10th in plus-minus (+16), tied for 14th among defensemen in goals (4), tied for fifth among defensemen in plus-minus (+16)

Dominik Shine-Tied for fifth in goals (14), tied for 15th in points (27), tied for third in plus-minus (+19)

Eduards Tralmaks-Tied for ninth in goals (13), tied for 12th in plus-minus (+15)

Antti Tuomisto-Tied for fifth among defensemen in goals (5), tied for 13th among defensemen in points (16), seventh among defensemen in plus-minus (+14)

William Wallinder-Tied for eighth among defensemen in plus-minus (+13)

