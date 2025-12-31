Checkers Blow out Penguins 6-2

Published on December 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Charlotte Checkers (18-9-2-0) closed out 2025 with a 6-2 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (22-8-1-2) at Mohegan Arena on Tuesday night.

Rookie forward Hunter St. Martin scored his second goal of the game nine minutes into the first period after a great forecheck from his line. Kai Schwindt and Robert Mastrosimone received assists on the opening tally.

Sandis Vilmanis added his eighth goal of the season 66 seconds later, giving Charlotte a 2-0 lead after one period. Brett Chorske, who recorded an assist on Vilmanis' goal, lit the lamp at 3:04 of the second stanza. Ben Steeves and Vilmanis helped set up Chorske's fifth goal of 2025-26.

Wilmer Skoog blasted his team-leading 11th goal of the year past Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov at 8:19 as the Checkers took a 4-0 advantage over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton less than halfway into the contest. Gracyn Sawchyn picked up the lone apple on Skoog's goal.

Aaron Huglen broke through for the Penguins at 13:32, but Mastrosimone restored Charlotte's four-goal lead with 17 seconds left in the second period. Mastrosimone's second goal of the season came on Charlotte's first power play of the night. Nolan Foote and Nate Smith were credited with assists.

Brian Pinho joined the party with his fourth goal of the year, sniping a wrist shot underneath the crossbar 50 seconds into the third period. Mastrosimone grabbed another point with the primary assist, recording three points in an AHL game for the first time in his career. Joona Koppanen scored for the Penguins at 2:10.

Cooper Black logged his 14th win of the season with 26 saves. Black is one victory behind tying the AHL lead, trailing Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa. Murashov was pulled after two periods, allowing five goals on 24 shots. Filip Larsson came in relief for the Penguins, making 14 saves on 15 shots.

Charlotte is back in action on Saturday, January 3, against the Cleveland Monsters at Rocket Arena. Coverage of the game can be found on FloHockey and Mixlr.

NOTES

The Checkers are 5-1 in their last five games and 3-0 on their current road trip ... Black is 11-1 over his last 12 games and has extended his personal win streak to five games ... Sawchyn has 12 points in his last 14 games (5G, 7A) ... Foote extended his point streak to four games (2G, 3A) Charlotte improved to 10-4-1 on the road this season, winning their fifth straight away from Bojangles Coliseum ... Charlotte is now 3-1-1 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2025-26 ... Ludvig Jansson, Mitch Vande Sompel, Liam McLinskey, Eamon Powell, Colton Huard, MacKenzie Entwistle, Riese Gaber and Louis Domingue were scratched for Charlotte.







American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.