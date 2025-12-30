Dallas Stars Loan Nathan Bastian to Texas Stars on Conditioning Assignment

Dallas Stars forward Nathan Bastian

(Texas Stars, Credit: Dallas Stars)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the club loaned forward Nathan Bastian to the Texas Stars, Dallas' primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League, on a conditioning assignment.

Bastian, 28, skated in 20 games for Dallas and scored three goals after signing as a free agent last summer. The veteran winger previously spent parts of eight seasons with the New Jersey Devils and has played 296 NHL games for the Devils and Seattle Kraken. Bastian was selected by Seattle in the 2021 Expansion Draft, but was reclaimed by the Devils on waivers after just 12 games with the Kraken. He has also skated in 188 AHL contests, most recently with the Binghamton Devils in 2019-20.

The Kitchener, Ontario native was originally selected by New Jersey in the second round (41st overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Stars continue a three-game road trip tonight against the Iowa Wild, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Casey's Center. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

