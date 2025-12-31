John Leonard Returns to Grand Rapids

Published on December 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins left wing John Leonard

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins left wing John Leonard(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned left wing John Leonard to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Leonard has 29 points and 19 goals in 20 games with the Griffins this season to go along with two penalty minutes, seven game-winners and a plus-14 rating. In the AHL rankings, the sixth-year veteran is tied for eighth in points, second in goals and first in game-winners. He was named the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month for November with 16 points (9-7-16) in 10 games and became just the third player in franchise history to win the award, joining Riley Barber (April 2022) and Chris Minard (Feb. 2012). Leonard's career-best 10-game point streak from Oct. 10-Nov. 19 set a franchise record to begin both a season and a Griffins career. His career-high six-game goal streak from Oct. 11-Nov. 2 tied with teammate Austin Watson, Jiri Hudler, Kip Miller and Pavol Demitra for the third-longest run in franchise history. Last season, Leonard ranked among the AHL leaders in points (61, T10th), goals (36, T2nd), power-play goals (10, T9th), short-handed goals (5, T1st) and shots (252, 2nd). In addition, he aided the Charlotte Checkers to the 2025 Calder Cup Finals when he registered 14 points (8-6-14) in 18 postseason appearances.

During his call up, Leonard bagged four points (2-2-4) in seven games with the Red Wings, making his Detroit debut on Dec. 16 against the New York Islanders. Leonard showed a three-game point streak with the Red Wings from Dec. 17-21 (2-1-3) and scored a goal in consecutive outings from Dec. 20-21. The stint with Detroit marked his first NHL time since the 2023-24 season with the Arizona Coyotes. At the NHL level, the 27-year-old has 21 points (8-13-21) in 77 games across parts of five seasons.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.