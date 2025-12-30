Bears Announce Transactions with South Carolina

Published on December 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-assigned goaltender Garin Bjorklund from Hershey to the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL). Additionally, the Bears have loaned forward Justin Nachbaur to South Carolina.

Bjorklund, 23, has appeared in 10 games for Hershey this season, posting a 4-5-1 record with a 3.37 goals-against average, an .884 save percentage, and one shutout.

The Alberta native returns to South Carolina where last season with the Stingrays he posted a 21-4-3 record with a 2.02 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and one shutout in 29 games. He ranked second in the ECHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage, helping the Stingrays capture the Brabham Cup championship as the ECHL team with the best record in the regular season.

Nachbaur, 25, has appeared in 15 games with Hershey this season, recording one assist and 41 penalty minutes. He has dropped the gloves five times for the Chocolate and White during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Cross Lake, Manitoba native returns to South Carolina where he spent the majority of the 2024-25 season. Last year with the Stingrays, Nachbaur skated in 48 games and recorded 28 points (12g, 16a) while leading the club with 173 penalty minutes.

In his professional career, Nachbaur has appeared in 151 ECHL games with Greenville, Kansas City, and South Carolina, collecting 79 points (39g, 40a) and 447 penalty minutes. His American Hockey League resume includes 27 career games with Charlotte, Ontario, and Hershey, logging 72 penalty minutes.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they close out the 2025 calendar year with a road game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 3:05 p.m. at PPL Center.







