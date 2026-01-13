Best of the West in Abbotsford

Published on January 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

After a week away from game action, the Wranglers are set to return to the ice as they take on the Abbotsford Canucks in a weekend doubleheader beginning Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. MT.

The two teams will meet again Jan. 11, with puck drop scheduled for 4 p.m. MT.

The Matchup

The Wranglers are looking to reset after a challenging stretch that saw them drop both games of a home series against the Tucson Roadrunners, falling 5-2 on Jan. 2 and 4-0 on Jan. 4.

Those losses capped off a demanding six-game span over nine days, making the recent break an opportunity to regroup.

"It was the first time that we've had a few practices at home without any games in between, which has been nice for us," said head coach Brett Sutter.

As the team shifts back into competition mode, Sutter emphasized the importance of effort and mindset.

"A lot of the focus for us is about flipping the switch and getting in a playoff mentality," he said.

The Wranglers will be without a key piece of their top line, as William Strömgren was recalled by the Calgary Flames on Jan. 5.

Strömgren has recorded 29 points in 33 games this season (6 G, 23 A), primarily skating alongside Rory Kerins and Dryden Hunt.

With Strömgren unavailable, the Wranglers will lean heavily on Kerins and Martin Frk, the team's leading scorers with 33 and 31 points, respectively.

Kerins, whose 11-game point streak came to an end on Jan. 4, will be looking to jump-start his offence once again.

The last time these two met, the doubleheader was split.

Abbotsford claimed a 3-2 overtime victory on Dec. 13, while the Wranglers responded with a 4-3 overtime win the following night.

Calgary enters the weekend fifth in the Pacific Division with a 15-13-7-1 record and 38 points.

The Other Side

The Canucks currently sit at the bottom of the Pacific Division with a 9-19-3-3 record (24 points). Calgary has held the edge in the season series, posting a 4-0-1-1 record against Abbotsford.

The Canucks come into the matchup riding a three-game losing streak, most recently falling 4-1 to the Bakersfield Condors on Jan. 7.

Offensively, Abbotsford is led by Swedish forward Nils Åman, who has tallied 17 points in 25 games this season.







