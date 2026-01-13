Wolf Pack Loan Forwards Sullivan Mack and Zakary Karpa to ECHL's Bloomington Bison

Published on January 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forwards Sullivan Mack and Zakary Karpa to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Mack, 25, has scored 14 points (4 g, 10 a) in 21 games this season as a rookie with the Bison.

The native of Anchorage, AK, has appeared in one game with the Wolf Pack this season, making his season debut on Jan. 3 against the Bridgeport Islanders. He recorded one shot in the club's 4-1 victory at Total Mortgage Arena.

Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack on Apr. 2, 2025, Mack skated in 106 games over four seasons with Cornell University. As member of the Big Red, Mack recorded 53 points (23 g, 30 a).

Karpa, 23, has appeared in 23 games with the Bison as a rookie this season. He has scored nine points (3 g, 6 a).

The native of Greenwich, CT, was selected in the sixth round, 191st overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers. He inked an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack on May 8, 2025.

Prior to signing with the Wolf Pack, Karpa skated in 117 games with Harvard University, scoring 35 points (16 g, 19 a). He served as captain of the Crimson for two seasons (2023-24, 2024-25).

He made his AHL debut with the Wolf Pack on Dec. 27 against Islanders. He recorded his first career AHL goal that night in the club's 5-2 victory. In total, Karpa has played in three games with the Wolf Pack, recording one goal.

