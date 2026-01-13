Blue Cross Arena Amends Clear Bag Policy for All Events Effective Immediately

Published on January 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans, in conjunction with VenuWorks, announced today an amendment to the Clear Bag Policy that was recently instituted for all events at Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial. Effective immediately, diaper bags will now be permitted for entry at all Amerks home games, beginning with Wednesday's game against Syracuse.

Originally enacted on Jan. 5, the venue's Clear Bag Policy is part of an ongoing commitment to safety and security measures, aligning with the best practices at regional and major entertainment and athletics venues.

Under the revised Clear Bag Policy, diaper bags will be accepted with all items and contents subject to a thorough inspection prior to entry into the venue. Patrons carrying diaper bags must also have a child present.

Additional information pertaining to the Clear Bag Policy include the following:

Each guest may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

In addition to one of the clear bags noted above, guests may also carry in a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", Approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, subject to search.

Each ticket holder, including children, will be able to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse.

Metal detector screening and a search of all items being carried in will take place at the Blue Cross Arena entrances. There are no provisions available at the Blue Cross Arena to store or safeguard any prohibited bags. Guests will be asked to return prohibited items to their vehicle.

Additional clothing, blankets, etc. are permitted if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag.

Blankets should be carried over the shoulder to be screened more quickly.

Small, approved cameras, binoculars and cell phones are permitted if carried in loosely or in an approved clear bag.

Metal or hard plastic beverage containers, laptops, iPads, tablets, and similar devices are not permitted. No bag check is available, so please return prohibited items to your vehicle before entering.

The Amerks return home to host the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at The Blue Cross Arena. Game time is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/AM 950 The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.







American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.