Penguins to Host Mental Health Awareness Night on Saturday

Published on January 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will host Mental Health Awareness Night this Saturday, Jan. 17 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Game time between the Penguins and Hartford Wolf Pack is slated for 6:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is collaborating with Shoulder Check to make Saturday's game against the Wolf Pack an informative evening for fans regarding resources to monitor and improve their mental health.

Shoulder Check is an organization that promotes mental health for young adults, adults and athletes of all ages, primarily aiming to dismantle barriers to vulnerability. Shoulder Check encourages "checking in" on friends, family members and teammates as a powerful tool for mental well-being. Many current and former NHL players partner with Shoulder Check to spread their message of mental health awareness and building strong, supportive communities.

Rob Thorsen, Founder and Executive Director of Shoulder Check, will be on hand for a ceremonial puck drop as well as at a dedicated Shoulder Check table on the concourse.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can download the team's full slate of games at 2025-26-WBS-Schedule.pdf.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.