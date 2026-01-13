Transactions: Ginning Returned to Phantoms

January 13, 2026

Lehigh Valley Phantoms







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned defenseman Adam Ginning to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Ginning, 25, has played in five games with the Flyers this year and also has 15 games of NHL experience in his career. He was loaned to the Phantoms on November 18, 2025 and has played in 17 games with Lehigh Valley this season scoring one goal with two assists. He has played in 212 games with the Phantoms over parts of four seasons scoring 8-46-54. Last year, the left-handed shooting defenseman from Linkoping, Sweden scored 2-15-17 in 69 games with Lehigh Valley. The 6'3 ¬Â³ blueliner was a Round 2 (#50 overall) selection of the Flyers in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Phantoms are back at PPL Center on Friday, January 16 and Saturday, January 17 against the Bridgeport Islanders (NYI) and Syracuse Crunch (TB).







