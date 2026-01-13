Comets, Save of the Day Foundation More Than Double Last Year's "Sock Toss" Total

Published on January 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets hosted their second-ever Save of the Day Foundation "Sock Toss" at the Adirondack Bank Center this past Friday, January 9th. The first goal of the game came 35 seconds into the second period from Xavier Parent in route to a 3-0 shutout, securing Utica's third consecutive win and extending their point streak to four games to kick off 2026.

The event was a huge success, featuring the Comets' second-largest crowd of the season and 5,242 pairs of socks donated to local charities, more than doubling last year's total. First Source Federal Credit Union, a proud sponsor of the Comets and the presenting sponsor of the game, collected a majority of the socks that were thrown onto the ice.

"We're overwhelmed by the success of this year's Sock Toss, not just beating last year's number of donations but more than doubling it. With socks typically being one of the most needed and least donated items in the winter, it's great to see people get involved and provide a basic need for those in our community. It was an amazing crowd and a great game, but what's most meaningful is all the individuals and families who will benefit from the donations. It's a true testament to what the Save of the Day Foundation and the Comets family is all about," said Save of the Day Foundation Director, Erica Esche. After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, the Comets didn't waste any time in the second period, scoring just 35 seconds in when Xavier Parent deflected a shot from Topias Vilen past Syracuse netminder Ryan Fanti which sent the socks raining onto the ice in route to the win. It was the first shutout of goaltender Jakub Malek's North American pro career. The socks have been donated to charities like Hope House, Rescue Mission, and Johnson Park just to name a few.

The Comets are back home on Saturday at 6 pm against Rochester. For tickets or more information, fans can visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.