Wranglers Defeated in Abbotsford

Published on January 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers fell 3-2 to the Canucks at Rogers Forum on Sunday, with Sam Morton and Dryden Hunt providing the offence for Calgary.

The Canucks wasted no time setting the tone, opening the scoring just 11 seconds in as Nick Poisson struck early to mirror their fast start from the night before.

Calgary settled in and pushed back, levelling the game when Morton buried a quick feed from Matvei Gridin out of the slot.

The Canucks regained the lead late in the frame, however, as Ty Mueller made it 2-1 heading into the first intermission.

Calgary continued to press in the second and was rewarded when Hunt found daylight at the back door, finishing off another sharp setup from Gridin to square the game at two.

The deadlock held until midway through the third, when Anri Ravinskis converted for the Canucks to restore their lead.







