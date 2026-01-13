Wranglers Fall to Canucks in Shootout

The Wranglers dropped a 4-3 shootout decision to Abbotsford at Rogers Forum Saturday, with goals from Sam Morton, Dryden Hunt and Carter King in a back-and-forth affair that needed extra time to settle.

Calgary found themselves chasing the game early after Jonathan Lekkerimäki struck just 18 seconds into the opening frame to give the Canucks a quick lead.

Abbotsford doubled their advantage in the second when Cooper Walker capitalized, but the Wranglers responded with pushback.

Morton got Calgary on the board, burying a puck from the low slot after Matvei Gridin threaded a pass through traffic to spark some momentum.

Midway through the period, Hunt brought the Wranglers level following a rush out of their own zone.

Gridin was initially denied on the breakaway by Jiri Patera, but after a loose puck battle, Hunt snapped it home from the left boards, continuing his hot streak with 10 points in his last seven games.

The crease saw a change as Arsenii Sergeev took over for Owen Say, settling things down as the Wranglers carried their energy into the third.

Calgary grabbed their first lead of the night when King finished a David Silye feed at the backdoor, tapping it past Patera to make it 3-2.

Abbotsford pushed back, and Nils Aman tied the game halfway through the third to force overtime.

Despite entering the extra frame on the penalty-kill, the Wranglers slashed the Canucks powerplay and sent the contest to a shootout, marking Sergeev's first AHL shootout appearance.

After five rounds, Abbotsford found the win with goals from Lekkerimäki and Vilmer Alriksson.

Aydar Suniev, returning to the lineup after injury, scored for Calgary, but it wasn't enough to secure the extra point.







