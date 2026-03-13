Wranglers Drop 4-1 Decision in Coachella Valley

The Wranglers dropped a 4-1 decision to the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Acrisure Arena, with Justin Kirkland providing Calgary's lone goal.

After a tightly checked opening frame that finished scoreless, the Firebirds broke through in the middle frame.

Eduard Šalé opened the scoring early in the second period, finding space and putting Coachella Valley on the board.

Calgary answered on the power play thanks to Justin Kirkland.

The forward was the owner on a fortunate bounce that slipped past Firebirds netminder Victor Ostman, knotting the game at 1-1.

The momentum didn't last long.

Kaden Hammell restored the Firebirds' lead later in the period before

Logan Morrison added another, extending the advantage to 3-1 heading into the third.

Late in the third, the Wranglers pulled goaltender Ivan Prosvetov for the extra attacker.

Šalé sealed the result with an empty-netter, his second of the day, sending the Firebirds to a 4-1 win.







